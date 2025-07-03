Parliament Directs Watchdog To Speed Up Probe Into Alleged Bias Against Kenyan Logistics Firms

The National Assembly’s Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has ordered the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to speed up investigations into claims that multinational companies are sidelining local investors in the transport and logistics industry.

Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali, who chairs the committee, issued the directive during a session with CAK Director General David Kemei. He said the matter had taken too long without any clear outcome.

“We want this investigation concluded as soon as possible. It has dragged on for too long without a resolution,” said Shinali.

The probe follows complaints made by the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA), which appeared before the committee last year. KTA raised alarm over alleged unfair treatment of Kenyan-owned logistics companies by foreign firms operating in the country.

During a session held on March 6, 2024, KTA Chairperson Newton Wang’oo told lawmakers that multinational companies tend to favour international partners over local transporters.

He said the alleged discrimination had led to heavy financial losses among Kenyan logistics businesses.

In his latest update, Kemei told MPs that the Authority initially planned to finalize the investigation by October 31, 2025. However, under pressure from the committee, he agreed to revise the timeline.

“In view of the public interest and the committee’s request, the Authority will endeavor to conclude the investigation by September 30, 2025,” Kemei said.