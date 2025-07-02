Parliament Passes Bill To Anchor NG-CDF, SOF And NGAAF Into Constitution

The National Assembly has unanimously passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to entrench three key development funds into the Constitution. These include the National Government Constituencies Fund (NG-CF), the Senate Oversight Fund (SOF), and the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

In a rare show of unity, 304 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the Bill during the Second Reading, with none opposing. At the Third Reading, 298 MPs again voted in support, sealing the Bill’s approval with a unanimous vote.

The Bill was co-sponsored by Rarieda MP Dr. Otiende Amollo and Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga and was first introduced in the House on March 12, 2025. It was subsequently referred to the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC), which conducted public hearings across all 290 constituencies. According to the committee’s report tabled on June 17, more than 98 percent of Kenyans supported the proposal.

The main aim of the amendment is to give the three funds constitutional protection and long-term legal clarity. The NG-CF plays a vital role in promoting access to national government services, especially in areas like education and infrastructure. The SOF is designed to empower the Senate in its oversight of county governments, while NGAAF aims to uplift vulnerable groups, including women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah praised the NG-CF, describing it as one of the most effective tools for improving lives at the grassroots level. He emphasized that the fund supports—not competes with—county government budgets by delivering direct services to local communities.

“These funds have allowed the national government to meet its responsibilities in education, security and social welfare. They are the clearest example of what devolution and national development can achieve when properly structured,” Ichung’wah said.

MPs from across the political divide rallied behind the Bill, sharing personal stories and success cases from their constituencies. Molo MP Kuria Kimani gave an emotional speech, crediting the Constituency Fund for his own educational journey.

“Were it not for NG-CF, I would never have set foot in a high school. I am a living testimony of how this fund changes lives,” he said.

With the National Assembly having met the required two-thirds constitutional threshold, the Bill will now proceed to the Senate for debate and possible approval. If passed, it will mark a historic moment in giving the three funds permanent protection under the Constitution, ensuring continued service delivery and support to millions of Kenyans across the country.