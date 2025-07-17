Parliament Reviews Proposal To Replace Current Medical Scheme For Public Servants

The National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation has concluded its review of key regulations submitted by the National Treasury, including a proposal to introduce a new Public Officers Medical Fund.

The committee, chaired by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, met at Bunge Towers to examine five sets of regulations. These included the Public Finance Management (Public Officers Medical Fund) Regulations, 2023, among others.

Appearing before the committee were Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, and Public Service Principal Secretary Dr Jane Imbunya.

The officials responded to questions from MPs on the objectives and implications of the proposed changes.

A major focus of the session was the Public Officers Medical Fund, which is meant to replace the Comprehensive Medical Scheme for civil servants and disciplined forces.

MPs raised concerns about the need for a new fund, considering that public servants are already covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical insurance.

CS Mbadi explained that the new fund is part of a Collective Bargaining Agreement between the government and various public sector unions. He clarified that it is not a duplication of existing services but will complement the SHA scheme.

“The provision of the enhanced medical benefits package for public officers is part of the CBAs signed with unions. This fund will support about 140,000 public servants,” said Mbadi.