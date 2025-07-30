Parliament Steps In To Help UoN Pharmacy Students Locked Out Of Internship

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Education has intervened to help final-year Bachelor of Pharmacy students from the University of Nairobi secure internship placements after they were locked out of the 2025/2026 cohort due to delayed release of exam results.

Led by Vice Chairperson Eve Obara, the Committee met with the affected students at Parliament Buildings following a petition in which the students accused the university of administrative negligence, poor communication, and discrimination.

The students, who completed their final exams on March 7, 2025, claimed that despite finishing the same academic calendar, their counterparts in the Dental Surgery programme received results within two weeks and have already begun their internships.

“I can confirm to this Committee that through your intervention, we received our results last week. However, we have missed the window for placement in the internship,” said one of the students during the meeting.

Committee members expressed concern over the university’s conduct. MP Clive Gisairo said, “We are gravely concerned that the university has failed to communicate transparently or take responsibility for this prolonged delay.”

Nominated MP Rebecca Tonkei added, “We will expedite engagement with the university’s management and ensure that justice is served in instances where students’ results are delayed.”

The students appealed to the Committee to help facilitate the submission of their names to the Ministry of Health for inclusion in the current internship cohort.

In response, the Education Committee resolved to work with the Departmental Committee on Health to push for the students’ placement under the ongoing 2025/2026 internship cycle.

“We will work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that no student is left behind simply because of a university’s internal administrative failures,” said Ms. Obara.