Parts of the Country Experiencing Power Outage

Kenyans have once again been plunged into darkness as most parts of the country experience power outage.

Kenya Power on Saturday night said its engineers working to restore supply but did not reveal what caused the outage.

Several parts of the country, including Nairobi and Mombasa, are currently in darkness.

“We have lost power supply to parts of the country. Our engineers are working to restore supply to the affected areas. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” the lighting company said.

“An update on the restoration progress and the cause of the power outage will be issued later.”

In August, the country experienced a nationwide blackout that lasted for hours.

Then, Kenya Power board chairperson Joy Mdivo explained that it was caused by a power loss at Turkana power station.

She said that the grid is designed in a way that when a maximum of four per cent of the power is lost, other grids kick in. The outage exceeded the four per cent loss, causing the grid to lose power, with some substations powering back up, she said.