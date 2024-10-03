Patients Admitted Under NHIF To Be Discharged Using NHIF System Despite Switch To SHIF

Patients admitted to hospitals under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) before September 30 will still be discharged using the NHIF system, despite the transition to the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The government officially launched the Social Health Authority (SHA) on October 1, 2024, marking the shift to SHIF.

Members of the public have been urged to migrate to the new health package.

Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai on Thursday stated that there has been a large influx of people registering for the new system, assuring that no one will be excluded from the program.

“All patients admitted under NHIF packages before September 30 will be discharged using the NHIF system, and no patient should be detained in a health facility,” the PS confirmed.

SHA has contracted all public health facilities and over 60% of private health facilities to ensure seamless healthcare delivery.

To help the public understand the new system, PS Kimtai emphasized that there will be community education.

“We are expanding our communication efforts through Community Health Promoters, members of the national and county government administration, and health workers across multiple platforms,” he said.