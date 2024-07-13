Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Announce They’re Expecting Baby No. 3

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are expecting their third child together.

The pair, both 28, enlisted their two children, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months, to help them make the announcement.

In an adorable Instagram Reel posted Friday, Sterling holds sonograms up to the camera as she and her younger brother dance around and pose for family photos with Patrick and Brittany.

“Round three, here we come,” Brittany Mahomes captioned the video.

The high school sweethearts got engaged in September 2020 following Patrick Mahomes’ 2020 Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Later that same month, they announced they were expecting their first child.

They tied the knot in 2022 and announced later that year they were expecting their second child.

In May, the three-time Super Bowl winner raved about his wife, calling her a “hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife.”

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does. Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that,” he said on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.

“It makes things a lot easier … when you get to come home and your best friend’s there,” Mahomes said. “You can just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and so, she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

