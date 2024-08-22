Patty Hearst’s Net Worth

Patty Hearst, an American heiress, socialite, and actress, has an estimated net worth of $50 million. She is the granddaughter of the legendary publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, whose media empire left a lasting legacy on American journalism. Patty’s life, however, has been marked not only by her family’s immense wealth but also by one of the most infamous kidnapping cases in U.S. history.

Patty Hearst Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth February 20, 1954 Place of Birth San Francisco, California Nationality American Profession Heiress, Socialite, Actress

Early Life

Born Patricia Campbell Hearst on February 20, 1954, in San Francisco, California, she is the third of five daughters of Randolph Apperson Hearst and Catherine Wood Campbell. Although commonly known as Patty, she has expressed a preference for being called Patricia. Raised in the affluent community of Hillsborough, California, Patty attended prestigious institutions such as Crystal Springs School for Girls and Santa Catalina School. She later pursued higher education at Menlo College and transferred to the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied Art History.

Patty’s family background is steeped in wealth and influence. Her grandfather, William Randolph Hearst Sr., was a powerful businessman, newspaper publisher, and politician who built the vast Hearst Communications empire. His sensationalist style of journalism revolutionized American media, leaving an indelible impact on the industry. Patty’s great-grandfather, George Hearst, was also a millionaire industrialist, adding to the family’s immense fortune.

The Kidnapping Incident

Despite the family’s wealth and influence, Patty’s parents did not believe it necessary to take extraordinary precautions regarding their children’s safety. This lack of heightened security contributed to the shocking events of February 4, 1974, when Patty Hearst was kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA), an urban guerrilla group.

Also Read: Nicole Ari Parker’s Net Worth

At the time of her abduction, Patty was a 19-year-old sophomore at UC Berkeley, living with her fiancé, Steven Weed. The SLA, having already been involved in criminal activities including the murder of Marcus Foster, Oakland’s Superintendent of Schools, targeted the Hearst family to leverage their political influence. When their demands were unmet, including a failed attempt to distribute $2 million worth of food to Californians in need, the SLA refused to release Patty.

In a shocking turn of events, Patty began participating in SLA activities, including two bank robberies. During one robbery, two men were shot and wounded. Patty’s involvement culminated in a shootout at a sporting goods store in Inglewood, California, where she opened fire to aid SLA members.

Legal Consequences

Patty Hearst was arrested on September 18, 1975, after nearly a year and a half in captivity. Her trial, which attracted significant media attention, led to her conviction for bank robbery and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was initially sentenced to 35 years in prison, but this was later reduced to seven years. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence, and she was released after serving 22 months. In 2001, President Bill Clinton granted her a full pardon, restoring her civil rights.

Life After Prison

Following her release, Patty Hearst became active in charitable work, particularly in support of children living with AIDS. She also published a memoir, Every Secret Thing (1981), co-written with Alvin Moscow, in which she detailed her harrowing experience with the SLA.

Patty expanded her public persona by narrating the Travel Channel documentary Secrets of San Simeon with Patricia Hearst, offering viewers a glimpse into her grandfather’s famous Hearst Castle. Additionally, she pursued acting, appearing in films such as Cry-Baby (1990), Serial Mom (1994), Pecker (1998), and A Dirty Shame (2004).

Personal Life

At the time of her kidnapping, Patty was engaged to Steven Weed, but their relationship ended during her legal battles. While out on bail, she met Bernard Lee Shaw, a policeman assigned to her security detail. The couple married in 1979, just two months after her release from prison, and had two children together. Their daughter, Lydia Hearst, has become a successful model and is married to television personality Chris Hardwick.

Patty Hearst Net Worth

Patty Hearst net worth is $50 million.