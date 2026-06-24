Pau Torres Siblings: Getting to Know Jordi Torres

Pau Francisco Torres is a Spanish professional footballer born on January 16, 1997, in Villarreal, Spain.

The 1.91-meter-tall centre-back is known for his composure on the ball, aerial ability, and leadership qualities at the back.

He currently plays for Premier League club Aston Villa and has represented the Spain national team in major international tournaments.

Torres is a product of Villarreal’s youth academy, where he spent over two decades developing before moving to England, reflecting his steady rise through the ranks.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pau grew up in a close football-oriented family in Villarreal and has one brother named Jordi Torres.

Jordi is older and has been involved in football as a youth coach at Villarreal.

The brothers share a strong bond and spent much of their childhood playing football together, which helped shape Pau’s early development.

Pau has occasionally featured his brother on social media, showing their continued close relationship.

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Career

Torres joined Villarreal’s youth system at the age of six in 2002 and progressed steadily through the club’s ranks.

He made his debut for Villarreal B in 2016 and later broke into the first team the same year.

A loan spell at Málaga during the 2018–19 season in the Segunda División gave him valuable first-team experience, where he played regularly and helped the team reach the promotion play-offs.

After returning to Villarreal, he became a key starter in La Liga, often playing full seasons as an ever-present defender.

He played a major role in Villarreal’s 2021 UEFA Europa League triumph under Unai Emery, including appearing in the final against Manchester United.

In July 2023, he transferred to Aston Villa for around £31.5 million, reuniting with Emery.

At Villa, he adapted to the Premier League and overcame injury setbacks before becoming an important part of the squad in European competitions.

Internationally, he scored on his Spain debut in 2019 and has since featured in the Euros, World Cup, and Olympic tournaments.

Accolades

With Villarreal, Torres won the UEFA Europa League in 2021.

At Aston Villa, he added further European success, including a Europa League title in 2025–26.

With Spain, he was part of the U23 squad that won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the team that finished runners-up in the 2020–21 UEFA Nations League.

Individually, he was named in the UEFA Europa League Squad of the Season for 2020–21.