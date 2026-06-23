Anthony Elanga Siblings: Getting to Know Sandra and Chanelle

Anthony David Junior Elanga is a Swedish professional footballer born on April 27, 2002, in the Hyllie ward of Malmö, Sweden.

He plays as a forward or winger, known for his blistering pace, direct running, and ability to operate effectively on either flank.

Currently at Newcastle United in the Premier League, Elanga represents the Sweden national team.

He comes from a strong footballing family with Cameroonian roots through his parents, blending multicultural influences that have shaped his development.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Anthony grew up alongside his two older sisters, Sandra and Chanelle, in a supportive household in Malmö’s Hyllie public housing estate before the family moved first to Borås in Sweden and later to England.

While his sisters have pursued their own paths outside of professional football, Elanga often highlights the influence of his family in his career.

His mother Daniella and father Joseph raised the three children in a Christian household that blended Cameroonian and Swedish cultures.

Career

Elanga’s football journey began in Sweden, where he played for IF Elfsborg and had a brief spell with Malmö FF, the club where his father had starred.

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When he was around 11 or 12, his family relocated to England, settling in the Manchester area.

After a short time with local side Hattersley FC, he joined Manchester United’s academy in 2015.

He progressed rapidly through the youth ranks, earning recognition as a top scorer and winning the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award at under-18 level.

He made his senior debut for Manchester United in May 2021 and went on to feature in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, accumulating 55 appearances and four goals for the club.

In July 2023, he transferred to Nottingham Forest, where he enjoyed greater regular playing time and established himself as a key Premier League performer, contributing double figures in combined goals and assists in strong seasons.

In July 2025, Elanga moved to Newcastle United in a significant transfer, bringing his pace and versatility to a new challenge.

Internationally, he has represented Sweden at various youth levels before debuting for the senior team in 2022 and earning caps while participating in major tournaments.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Elanga has earned several honors, primarily from his time at Manchester United.

These include winning the EFL Cup in the 2022-23 season.

He was also a runner-up in the FA Cup during the 2022-23 campaign and reached the UEFA Europa League final in the 2020-21 season with the Red Devils.

At youth level, he received the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, recognizing his standout contributions in Manchester United’s academy.