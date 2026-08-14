Govt urges media to drive sports development as SJAK holds AGM

The Ministry for Youth Affairs Creative Economy and Sports has called on sports journalists to play a more central role in the growth of Kenyan sport, describing the media as a critical partner rather than an outsider in the sports ecosystem.

Director of Sports Douglas Ratemo read the keynote speech on behalf of Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi during the Sports Journalists’ Association of Kenya (SJAK) Annual General Meeting held in Nairobi on Friday.

The PS conveyed appreciation for the role sports journalists continue to play in the development and promotion of sport in Kenya, noting that the AGM comes at a time when Government is seeking to reposition sport beyond recreation and entertainment.

“This AGM comes at an important time when the Government is seeking to reposition sport not merely as recreation and entertainment, but as a strategic sector for talent development, employment, national pride, social development and economic growth,” the speech read.

“In this journey, the media is not an outsider looking into sport. You are an important partner in the sports ecosystem.”

–The power of the media–

Mr. Ratemo, on behalf of the PS, told delegates that athletes create moments but it is the media that gives those moments a voice and a lasting memory.

“Imagine the Olympic Games without journalists, cameras, broadcasters, commentators, newspapers, radio, television and digital platforms. The athletes would still compete. The races would still be run. Goals would still be scored. Medals would still be won. But how many people would know about those achievements?” Ratemo posed, on behalf of PS Mwangi.

He added that the same applies to FIFA competitions and other major sporting events, noting that “sport provides the content, but the media connects that content to millions of people across the country and around the world.”

–Beyond reporting results–

The Ministry challenged SJAK members to go beyond reporting winners and losers and to interrogate deeper issues affecting Kenyan sport.

“Kenyan sport needs journalism that asks the difficult but necessary questions: Why are we producing champions in some disciplines and struggling in others? Why are some talented young athletes not making the transition to elite sport? Are our federations properly governed? Are our facilities adequate?” the speech stated.

Mr. Ratemo said such stories can help Kenya improve by bringing issues to the national conversation and influencing policy, investment and decision-making.

The PS urged journalists to tell the human stories behind sport — of young athletes in villages, coaches working with limited resources, and federations developing talent quietly.

“Behind every medal is a story of sacrifice. Behind every record is years of training. Because sometimes one powerful story can achieve what many policy documents cannot — it can move the nation to act,” he said.

The Ministry said it seeks a stronger partnership with the sports media based on mutual respect, professional independence, openness and a shared commitment to Kenyan sport.

“Kenya has enormous sporting potential. We have athletes who can compete with the best in the world. But talent alone is not enough. We need effective governance, proper investment, quality coaching, strong federations, appropriate facilities, athlete welfare, sports science — and a vibrant and responsible sports media that tells the Kenyan sporting story to the world,” the speech concluded.

SJAK Chairman, who presided over the AGM, said the association will continue working with Government to enhance professionalism, training and welfare for sports journalists across the country.

The meeting also received reports on membership, finances and welfare, besides ratifying a new constitution.