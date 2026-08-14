EPRA Reduces Diesel by Sh5 as Petrol and Kerosene Remain Unchanged

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reduced the maximum retail price of diesel by Sh5 per litre for the period running from August 15 to September 14, 2026, while prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene will remain unchanged.

In its latest monthly fuel price review, EPRA said the reduction in the price of diesel was supported by changes in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products.

The new prices will take effect from August 15, 2026, and remain in force until September 14, 2026.

According to EPRA, the maximum allowed pump price for diesel has been reduced by Sh5 per litre. However, motorists using Super Petrol and households relying on Kerosene will continue paying the same prices charged during the previous pricing cycle.

EPRA attributed the decision to maintain the prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene to additional Government Stabilization Support Measures amounting to Sh938 million.

The authority said the fuel prices are inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the applicable tax laws and regulations.

The monthly review is carried out in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act, 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022, which provide the framework for the regulation and calculation of maximum retail petroleum prices in Kenya.

EPRA reported mixed movements in the average landed costs of imported petroleum products between June and July 2026.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 6.99 percent, rising from US$836.92 per cubic metre in June to US$948.92 per cubic metre in July.

Despite the increase in the landed cost of Super Petrol, EPRA maintained its pump price during the latest review.

The landed cost of diesel, on the other hand, declined by 13.08 percent from $984.37 per cubic metre in June to $855.59 per cubic metre in July.

Kerosene also recorded a decline in its landed cost, falling by 11.01 percent from $1,028.17 per cubic metre to $915.01 per cubic metre over the same period.

The changes in landed costs formed part of the factors considered by EPRA when determining the maximum retail prices for the new pricing cycle.

The Government’s stabilization measures played a key role in keeping the prices of Super Petrol and Kerosene unchanged despite changes in their respective landed costs.

EPRA said the measures amounting to Sh938 million were additional Government support aimed at cushioning consumers from changes in international petroleum costs.

The move is expected to offer some relief to diesel users, including motorists, public transport operators, businesses and industries that rely heavily on diesel-powered vehicles and machinery.

Diesel prices also have a wider impact on the economy because the fuel is widely used in commercial transport, agriculture, construction and electricity generation.

A reduction in the price of diesel could therefore help lower operating costs for businesses and transporters, although the extent to which the savings will be passed on to consumers will depend on individual operators.

The new EPRA prices will apply across the country from August 15 to September 14, 2026.

The authority said the prices were calculated in accordance with the Petroleum Act and the applicable tax framework, including VAT and revised excise duty rates.