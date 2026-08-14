Ex-MP Moindi opens fire on Ruto ally over stalled roads

Former Nyaribari Masaba MP Elijah Moindi has returned to the political battlefield, launching an aggressive grassroots campaign and taking aim at incumbent MP Dr Daniel Manduku over stalled road projects in the constituency.

At 65, Mr Moindi is seeking to reclaim the parliamentary seat he lost nearly a decade ago, banking on his experience, record in Parliament and extensive church networks to mount a comeback ahead of the 2027 General Election.

His return is already generating political heat.

For the past two weeks, the former legislator has crisscrossed Nyaribari Masaba, attending church services, community gatherings and other grassroots events as he rebuilds his political network.

His strongest foothold appears to be within the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where he serves as an elder and has used prayer meetings and other church gatherings to reconnect with voters.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Mr Moindi repeatedly highlighted education and infrastructure as key achievements of his tenure, portraying himself as a leader who initiated projects whose benefits residents continue to enjoy.

“I did not go to Parliament to make noise. I went there to leave a mark. The transformation we initiated in education is something the people of Nyaribari Masaba can see and measure,” Mr Moindi told congregants during special prayer camp meetings.

But his comeback has quickly turned combative, with the former MP directing his first major political attacks at Dr Manduku, who succeeded him five years after he was defeated by former MP Ezekiel Machogu.

Mr Moindi accused the incumbent of failing to adequately follow up on road projects he says he initiated while in office, questioning why several key roads remain incomplete years after construction began.

At the centre of his criticism is the Getengererie-Ramasha-Riombaso Junction road, where he said a contractor completed only about three kilometres before abandoning the project.

He also raised concerns over the Nyanturago-Ekona and Keroka-Ibacho-Kiamokama roads, which he said have remained in limbo.

“I started these roads because I understood what they meant to the people. What we need is leadership that follows up until a project is completed, not leadership that celebrates when a road is launched,” he said.

Mr Moindi challenged Dr Manduku to explain why projects initiated during his tenure have stalled.

“People are not interested in excuses. They want roads. They want their children to travel safely to school and farmers to move their produce to markets. If a road was started, why has it been abandoned?” he posed.

The accusations are likely to inject another layer of tension into an already competitive 2027 contest, particularly because the two politicians come from the same clan.

Dr Manduku is expected to defend his seat by highlighting his own development record, including school infrastructure projects, as he seeks another term.

However, Mr Moindi is returning to a constituency whose political landscape has changed considerably during his absence from elective politics.

A younger generation of politicians is also positioning itself for the seat, with outgoing Masimba MCA Bouse Mairura and UDA operative Ben Momanyi among those who have expressed interest.

Their campaigns are expected to focus heavily on generational change, potentially making Mr Moindi’s age a campaign issue.

The former MP, however, appears unfazed.

“Leadership is not a beauty contest. It is not about who is youngest. It is about who understands the problems of the people and has the courage and ability to solve them,” he said.

Mr Moindi is also seeking to turn his years away from elective politics into an advantage, presenting himself as an experienced leader who has spent the period observing, listening and assessing the constituency’s challenges.

“I have been away from elective politics, but I have never been away from my people. I have watched, listened and understood what has been happening. Now I am ready to come back and finish what we started,” he said.

His prominence within SDA circles could further strengthen his grassroots mobilisation efforts, giving him a ready platform to engage congregations across the constituency.

“I am speaking to people not only as a politician but also as a servant of the church. I want us to restore dignity, development and accountability in Nyaribari Masaba,” he said.

With the 2027 race beginning to take shape, Nyaribari Masaba could witness a high-stakes contest pitting experience against incumbency and youthful ambition.

For Mr Moindi, the immediate task will be to convince voters that his return represents a revival of experienced leadership rather than a return to an earlier political era.

He insists his motivation goes beyond reclaiming a parliamentary seat.

“I am not coming back because I miss Parliament. I am coming back because I believe Nyaribari Masaba still needs my leadership, experience and vision,” he said.

As his political comeback gathers momentum, stalled roads, development promises, education and the question of generational leadership are likely to become central issues in the battle for Nyaribari Masaba.