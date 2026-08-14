Kenyan detained over claims of election interference in Zambia

A 56-year-old Kenyan man was arrested in Zambia after authorities linked him to an alleged cybercrime operation targeting the State ahead of the country’s General Election.

Zambia’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security announced on a post on August 12, 2026 that the Kenyan was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint team of defence and security agencies.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, which did not divulge further details, the Kenyan is named Michael Njuka.

Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo said Njuka was allegedly contracted to engage in cyber activities aimed at interfering with critical State systems as Zambia headed to the polls on Wednesday, August 13, 2026.

“The State has apprehended a 56-year-old Kenyan national, who is alleged to have been contracted to engage in cybercrimes targeting the State,” Matembo said during a press conference in Lusaka.

The arrest forms part of a wider investigation into what Zambian authorities described as an alleged plot to destabilise the country and interfere with its electoral system.

Officials said investigations had also uncovered sensitive military intelligence information on some of the electronic devices seized during the operation, raising concerns over possible unauthorised access to protected information.

The Zambian government said security agencies remained on high alert and would continue taking lawful measures to protect national security and critical systems during and after the elections.

Separately, security agencies recovered more than 7.3 million Zambian Kwacha, roughly Sh50.1 million, from three other individuals Japhen Mwakalombe, Mwila Kakana and Sensho Banda.

The trio have been summoned to explain the source and intended destination of the funds, though their lawyers say they will only present themselves for questioning after Friday, August 14.

“Following a successful operation, the State has apprehended three former Senior Government Officials for allegedly providing technical services aimed at disrupting the electoral system. The trio are currently being held in lawful custody,” he said.

Matembo urged Zambians to remain calm and vigilant, warning that anyone found compromising national security, interfering with critical systems, or engaging in criminal activity connected to the election would face the full force of the law.

It said that investigations have also identified sensitive military intelligence information on some of the electronic devices seized from the trio, raising further concerns regarding unauthorised access to protected information.

“As Zambia goes to the polls on August 13, 2026, the Defence and Security wings remain on high alert to ensure that national peace, security and the rule of law are protected.”

“Law Enforcement and Security Agencies will continue to take all necessary lawful measures to safeguard national security and protect critical systems from any attempts to undermine the electoral process,” the Ministry added.