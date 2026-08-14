Filip Stanković Siblings: All About Stefan and Aleksandar Stanković

Filip Stanković is a Serbian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for Serie A club Venezia and the Serbia national team.

Born on 25 February 2002 in Rome, Italy, he is the son of former Serbian international and Inter Milan midfielder Dejan Stanković and Ana Ačimovič.

Through his mother he has Slovenian heritage and is the nephew of former Slovenian international Milenko Ačimovič.

Although born in Italy while his father played for Lazio, Stanković identifies as Serbian and considers Milan his home after growing up there during his father’s successful years at Inter Milan.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Filip has two full brothers from his parents’ marriage. The eldest is Stefan Stanković, born in 2000 in Rome.

Stefan was regarded as a highly talented left-footed midfielder who progressed through Inter Milan’s youth ranks and even featured for Serbia’s youth teams, but he stepped away from professional football around the age of 17, citing the intense external pressure associated with the family name and a loss of enjoyment in the game.

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The youngest brother is Aleksandar Stanković, born on 3 August 2005 in Milan.

Aleksandar is a defensive midfielder who also came through Inter’s academy; he has since played for clubs including Luzern and Club Brugge before returning to Inter Milan and establishing himself with the Serbia senior national team, where he has scored.

Career

Stanković joined Inter Milan’s youth academy in 2014 and developed there through the various age groups, including the Primavera side.

He never made a competitive first-team appearance for Inter but was part of the senior setup at times.

In August 2021 he moved on loan to Dutch club FC Volendam, initially helping them in the Eerste Divisie and then featuring regularly in the Eredivisie after promotion, accumulating dozens of appearances across two seasons.

He returned briefly to Inter before a 2023–24 loan to Sampdoria in Serie B, where he established himself as a regular starter.

In August 2024 he joined Venezia on loan with an option to buy after the club’s promotion to Serie A. He made his Serie A debut that season and became a key figure despite Venezia’s eventual relegation.

Venezia activated the option to sign him permanently in 2025.

In the following Serie B campaign he played a central role as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, appearing in every league match and helping secure the title and an immediate return to Serie A.

He has continued as Venezia’s number one in the top flight.

Internationally, after youth caps at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels, he received senior Serbia call-ups and made his debut in a friendly against Cape Verde in May 2026, adding further appearances thereafter.

Accolades

Stanković’s honours are primarily team-based. He contributed to Venezia’s Serie B title win in the 2025–26 season, which earned promotion back to Serie A.

Earlier, as part of Inter’s youth setup, he was associated with the club’s successful academy environment during periods when the senior side achieved domestic success.

At senior level he has earned recognition for consistent performances, including ranking among the goalkeepers with the highest number of saves during his Serie A appearances with Venezia.

He has accumulated clean sheets across the Eredivisie, Serie B and Serie A, and his development from Inter academy prospect to established Serie A goalkeeper and Serbia international represents the main trajectory of his early professional career.