Firearm recovered as police arrest suspect in Marsabit

Police in Marsabit County have arrested a man and recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition following a tip-off from members of the public.

Officers from Turbi Police Station acted on the intelligence and apprehended the suspect in Turbi Bubisa Sub-County.

The suspect was escorted to the police station and placed in custody as detectives commenced processing ahead of his arraignment in court.

The recovered AK-47 rifle and the ammunition have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue to establish their source and intended use.

“The National Police Service commends members of the public whose timely information led to the success

The recovery comes amid ongoing security operations in the region targeting illegal firearms and other weapons linked to criminal activities.