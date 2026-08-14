Bradley Beal Net Worth: Salary, Contracts, Career and Real Estate

Bradley Beal’s net worth is estimated at $100 million. He is an American professional basketball player who has built his wealth through NBA salaries, lucrative contracts and endorsement opportunities. Beal currently plays for the Phoenix Suns after spending more than a decade with the Washington Wizards.

Beal joined the NBA in 2012 after being selected third overall by the Washington Wizards. He developed into one of the league’s most prolific scoring guards and became the second-highest scorer in Wizards franchise history. During his career, he has earned multiple NBA All-Star selections and an All-NBA selection.

His financial success accelerated as he established himself as a franchise player in Washington. In 2022, Beal signed a five-year contract worth more than $251 million, one of the largest deals in NBA history at the time.

Bradley Beal Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth June 28, 1993 Place of Birth St. Louis, Missouri

Early Life

Bradley Emmanuel Beal was born on June 28, 1993, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Besta and Bobby Beal. He grew up in a family with strong sporting connections and has four brothers, several of whom pursued football.

Beal attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, where he quickly established himself as one of the country’s top young basketball players.

During his senior year, he averaged 32.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. His performances attracted national attention and made him a highly sought-after college prospect.

Beal also represented the United States in international youth competitions. He helped the US win gold medals at both the inaugural FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship and the inaugural FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup.

College Basketball Career

Beal accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Florida, where he played one season for the Florida Gators during the 2011–12 campaign.

He immediately made an impact, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors six times and a place on the SEC All-Freshman Team. He was also named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Beal helped Florida reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before the Gators were eliminated by Louisville.

After just one season of college basketball, Beal declared for the 2012 NBA Draft.

Washington Wizards Career

The Washington Wizards selected Beal with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He enjoyed an impressive rookie season and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team. Beal continued developing into one of Washington’s most important players and helped the Wizards reach the second round of the playoffs during the 2013–14 season.

Injuries affected Beal during the following seasons, limiting his availability. Despite the setbacks, he continued to improve as a scorer.

His breakout season came in 2016–17 when he scored a then-career-high 42 points against the Phoenix Suns and reached 500 career three-pointers. The Wizards advanced to the second round of the playoffs and played their first Game 7 in nearly four decades before losing to the Boston Celtics.

The following season, Beal scored a career-high 51 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and earned his first NBA All-Star selection.

Beal continued to establish himself as one of the league’s premier shooting guards. During the 2018–19 season, he surpassed Gilbert Arenas’ franchise record for three-pointers and recorded his first NBA triple-double.

Career-Best Scoring Seasons

Beal reached another level during the 2019–20 season.

In February 2020, he scored 55 points against the Milwaukee Bucks, marking the second consecutive game in which he had scored more than 50 points. He became the first NBA player since Kobe Bryant in 2007 to score at least 50 points in consecutive games.

When the NBA season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Beal was averaging 30.5 points per game.

During the 2020–21 season, he established another career scoring record by scoring 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. With Russell Westbrook alongside him, Beal helped Washington secure a place in the playoffs.

He also earned his first All-NBA selection.

Beal’s 2021–22 season was shortened by a wrist injury that required surgery. Despite the injury, Washington remained committed to him and subsequently offered him one of the largest contracts in NBA history.

Bradley Beal’s Contracts and Salary

Bradley Beal’s NBA contracts have been the biggest contributor to his $100 million net worth.

In October 2019, Beal signed a two-year contract extension worth approximately $72 million with the Washington Wizards.

The agreement positioned him for an even larger contract once he became eligible for a long-term extension.

In July 2022, Beal signed a five-year, $251.02 million contract with the Wizards. The deal gave him an average annual salary of approximately $46.7 million.

The contract was one of the most lucrative agreements in NBA history at the time and represented the financial reward for years of elite scoring and franchise-level production.

Beal’s major NBA contracts include:

2012–2016: Rookie contract with the Washington Wizards

Rookie contract with the Washington Wizards 2016: Five-year extension with Washington

Five-year extension with Washington 2019: Two-year, $72 million contract extension

Two-year, $72 million contract extension 2022: Five-year, $251.02 million contract

The $251 million agreement dramatically increased Beal’s long-term earnings and became the foundation of his financial wealth.

Phoenix Suns Career

Beal’s long association with Washington came to an end in 2023 when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

The trade sent Beal to Phoenix alongside his existing contract, where he joined a team built around several established NBA stars.

The move marked a new chapter in Beal’s career after 11 seasons with the Wizards.

Bradley Beal Endorsements

In addition to his NBA salary, Beal has earned money through endorsement partnerships and commercial opportunities.

His profile as an All-Star scorer and one of the NBA’s leading guards has made him attractive to major brands. These endorsement earnings have supplemented the hundreds of millions of dollars he has received or been scheduled to receive through NBA contracts.

His combination of on-court success and long-term NBA contracts has helped him build substantial wealth during his professional career.

Real Estate

Bradley Beal and his wife have invested heavily in luxury real estate.

In October 2020, Beal reportedly paid $6.8 million for a 7,200-square-foot home in Venice, California.

The couple also purchased a home in Bethesda, Maryland, for approximately $7.8 million in 2019. Their previous Washington-area property was sold in September 2020 for about $3.5 million.

In September 2023, the Maryland mansion was reportedly listed for sale for approximately $10 million.

Beal previously lived in a 12,000-square-foot mansion in McLean, Virginia, reflecting the significant wealth he accumulated during his years with the Wizards.

Personal Life

Beal married Kamiah Adams in 2020. The couple has three sons, Bradley II, Braylen and Braxton.

Kamiah Adams is known for her appearances on the VH1 reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

Beal has also been involved in community and charitable activities throughout his NBA career.

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