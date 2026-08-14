Devin Booker Net Worth: Salary, Contracts, Career and Real Estate

Devin Booker’s net worth is estimated at $150 million. He is an American professional basketball player who has spent his entire NBA career with the Phoenix Suns. Booker has built his wealth through NBA salaries, lucrative contract extensions, endorsement deals and investments in luxury real estate.

The Phoenix Suns selected Booker with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s premier scoring guards and became one of the most recognizable players in the league.

Booker made NBA history in 2017 when he scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics, becoming the youngest player at the time to reach the milestone. He has since added numerous scoring records to his résumé and helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals.

Devin Booker Net Worth $150 Million Date of Birth October 30, 1996 Place of Birth Grand Rapids, Michigan

Early Life

Devin Armani Booker was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Veronica Gutiérrez and Melvin Booker. His father was a professional basketball player who played in the NBA for teams including the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Booker grew up around basketball and was heavily influenced by his father. He began playing varsity basketball as a freshman at Grandville High School in Michigan before moving to Mississippi to live with his father.

He later attended Moss Point High School, where he quickly became one of the state’s top young players.

Booker averaged 22.8 points per game as a sophomore and was named South Mississippi Player of the Year by the Sun Herald. He improved to 29.7 points per game as a junior and again won the South Mississippi Player of the Year award.

During his senior year, Booker averaged 30.9 points per game and became Moss Point’s all-time leading scorer with 2,263 points. He finished his three-year high school career with 2,518 points.

His performances attracted scholarship offers from some of the country’s top basketball programs, including Duke, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

College Basketball Career

Booker ultimately chose the University of Kentucky, where he played one season for the Wildcats.

During the 2014–15 season, he appeared in 38 games and averaged 10 points per game. Kentucky’s talented roster made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, but the team ultimately fell short of the national championship.

After one season of college basketball, Booker declared for the NBA Draft.

Phoenix Suns Career

The Phoenix Suns selected Booker with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

He made his NBA debut during the Suns’ season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and quickly became one of the league’s most promising young guards.

Booker made history during his rookie season by becoming, at age 19, one of the youngest players in NBA history to score 30 points in a game. His scoring continued to improve during his second season.

In the 2016–17 campaign, Booker became the youngest NBA player to score at least 39 points in consecutive regular-season games. He then produced one of the most remarkable scoring performances of his career when he scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics.

The performance made Booker only the sixth player in NBA history at the time to score 70 points in a game.

Rise to NBA Stardom

Booker continued to develop into one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers.

During the 2017–18 season, he surpassed 4,000 career points, although injuries limited his availability.

In 2018–19, Booker reached 5,000 career points and became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games.

The following season, he scored more than 30 points in seven consecutive games, setting a Phoenix Suns franchise record. He also surpassed 7,000 career points and helped Phoenix finish the NBA Bubble with an eight-game winning streak.

Booker’s career reached another level during the 2020–21 season.

Playing alongside Chris Paul, he helped the Suns secure their first playoff berth since 2010. Phoenix defeated the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

The Suns eventually lost the championship series to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The following season, Phoenix recorded a franchise-best 64–18 regular-season record and won 18 consecutive games at one point. The Suns eventually lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals.

Booker later signed another contract extension with Phoenix and continued climbing the franchise’s scoring records.

Devin Booker’s Contracts and Salary

Devin Booker’s NBA salary is one of the biggest contributors to his $150 million net worth.

Booker initially entered the NBA on a rookie-scale contract after being selected 13th overall in 2015.

As his production increased, so did his earning power.

In 2018, Booker agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Suns worth approximately $158 million. The deal significantly increased his annual salary from just over $3 million to more than $30 million.

Booker signed another major extension in 2022, further establishing himself as the centerpiece of the Phoenix franchise.

In July 2025, the Suns rewarded Booker with a two-year, $150 million contract extension. The agreement averages approximately $75 million per season, making it one of the highest annual salaries in NBA history.

The contract begins with the 2028–29 season and is expected to push his guaranteed earnings with Phoenix to more than $321 million through 2030.

Booker’s major NBA contracts include:

2015: Rookie contract with the Phoenix Suns

Rookie contract with the Phoenix Suns 2018: Five-year, $158 million contract extension

Five-year, $158 million contract extension 2022: Four-year contract extension with Phoenix

Four-year contract extension with Phoenix 2025: Two-year, $150 million contract extension

Booker’s NBA salary earnings have already surpassed $200 million, and his future contract is expected to dramatically increase his career earnings.

Devin Booker Endorsements

In addition to his NBA salary, Booker has generated significant income through endorsement partnerships.

His popularity, scoring ability and status as the face of the Phoenix Suns have made him an attractive commercial figure. His endorsement portfolio has included major sportswear and lifestyle brands.

These commercial earnings have played an important role in increasing his overall wealth beyond his NBA salary.

National Team Career

Booker has also represented the United States internationally.

He was selected to play for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The American team won the gold medal after defeating France in the final.

The Olympic gold medal added an international achievement to Booker’s growing basketball résumé.

Devin Booker’s Charity Work

Booker has also invested in charitable causes through his Starting Five foundation.

The organization supports nonprofit groups and charitable initiatives in the Phoenix area. His philanthropic work has focused on helping communities and supporting organizations that provide services to people in need.

Devin Booker’s Arizona Mansion

Booker has invested part of his wealth in luxury real estate.

In 2019, he reportedly paid $8.5 million for a 1.2-acre estate in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

The property includes two homes with nearly 9,000 square feet of combined living space. The luxurious estate reflects the level of wealth Booker has accumulated during his NBA career.

Booker later gave Architectural Digest a tour of the property, offering a look at his lifestyle away from basketball.

Devin Booker’s Man Cave

In September 2025, Booker gave streaming personality IShowSpeed a tour of his extensive man cave.

The facility appears to be separate from Booker’s Paradise Valley residence and is believed to be located in a commercial-style property.

The space reflects Booker’s interests away from the basketball court and has become another example of the lifestyle his NBA success has afforded him.

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