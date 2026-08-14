Njegoš Petrović Siblings: All About Petar and Vuk Petrovića

Njegoš Petrović is a Serbian professional footballer born on 18 July 1999 in Krupanj, then part of FR Yugoslavia.

He plays primarily as a defensive midfielder and currently represents Serbian SuperLiga club Vojvodina as well as the Serbia national team.

Known for his physical presence, ball-winning ability, and composure in midfield, he rose through the ranks of Serbian football before gaining experience abroad and returning to the domestic game.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Njegoš’ father, Novak Petrović, is a former centre-back who played for local clubs including Rađevac and Stolice and instilled a love of the game in his sons.

Njegoš is the eldest of three brothers.

His younger brother Petar Petrović, who was around 17 at the time of a 2021 family profile, is a tall attacking player who developed through Rad and later Brodarac, often described as a false nine or technical forward with goal-scoring instincts and ambition to surpass his older brother.

The youngest brother, Vuk Petrovića, began as a goalkeeper with local side Savacijum before converting to a centre-forward role.

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Career

Petrović began his youth career with local club Rađevac before moving to FK Rad, where he progressed through the ranks and signed a scholarship deal.

He made his senior SuperLiga debut for Rad in 2016 and went on to accumulate over 60 league appearances and several goals for the club, establishing himself as a reliable young midfielder.

In August 2019 he transferred to Red Star Belgrade for a reported fee of around €400,000, signing a multi-year deal.

At Red Star he became a regular contributor, helping the side secure domestic success while also featuring in European competitions, including scoring in the Europa League.

In January 2022 he moved to Spanish club Granada for a reported fee in the region of €2 million. He featured in La Liga and, after relegation, contributed to the side’s promotion campaign from the Segunda División.

In January 2024 he joined Vojvodina on loan; the move was made permanent later that year for a reported €800,000, and he signed a longer-term contract.

Since returning to Serbia he has been a key midfield presence for Vojvodina in the SuperLiga and European qualifying matches.

At international level he represented Serbia across multiple youth age groups (including U16, U17, U19 and U21) before earning senior caps beginning in 2026.

Accolades

With Red Star Belgrade, Petrović won the Serbian SuperLiga in the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons and the Serbian Cup in 2020–21.

During his time at Granada he was part of the squad that secured promotion as Segunda División champions in 2022–23.

He has also earned recognition through consistent performances at club level, youth international appearances for Serbia, and subsequent senior national-team call-ups.