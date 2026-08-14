Machogu vows to double Kisii bursaries to Sh10,000

Kisii gubernatorial hopeful Ezekiel Machogu has promised to double county bursaries from the current Sh5,000 to Sh10,000 if elected governor in the 2027 General Election, as he stepped up his criticism of Governor Simba Arati and President William Ruto.

Machogu said his administration would make education a priority, arguing that increased bursaries would ease the financial burden on families struggling to keep their children in school.

“If elected governor, I will increase the county bursary from Sh5,000 to Sh10,000. The county receives a significant portion of money that can be used in educating our children,” Machogu said.

The former Education Cabinet Secretary spoke on Friday during a burial ceremony in Suguta, Nyaribari Masaba, where he also accused the Arati administration of failing to account for billions of shillings allocated to the county for development.

“Billions have been allocated to Kisii over the years but the people are yet to see development that matches the money received. The governor must account for these resources,” he said.

Machogu, a former Nyaribari Masaba MP, also criticised President Ruto over what he described as unfulfilled promises to improve roads in the Gusii region.

He singled out the Getengererie-Ramasha-Riombaso Junction road and the Keroka-Ibacho-Kiamokama road, saying residents had waited for years for the promised improvements.

“If there is one incorrigible liar then it is Ruto. Last time when I was MP he promised roads but failed to deliver. Our people cannot continue being given empty promises every election cycle,” Machogu said.

The former Cabinet secretary also defended former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who is being linked to a possible opposition presidential bid in 2027, against allegations surrounding the Ruaraka land controversy.

Machogu alleged that the Ruto administration was reviving what he termed fictitious scandals in an attempt to undermine political opponents ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Ruto knows Matiang’i is a serious threat, and that is why they are digging up imaginary scandals. These attacks will not stop Kenyans from demanding change,” he said.

Machogu served as Education Cabinet Secretary before returning to elective politics. He unsuccessfully contested the Kisii governorship in 2022 and is seeking another opportunity to capture the seat in 2027.

Masimba MCA Bouse Mairura, who is seeking to become the next Nyaribari Masaba MP, also criticised Governor Arati, accusing him of sidelining elected ward representatives in development planning.

“It is shameful that the governor has a list of projects but cannot use it to deliver development,” Mairura said.

He accused the county administration of relying on chiefs instead of elected MCAs when determining development priorities in the wards.

“The elected leaders understand the needs of their people. Chiefs should not be used to bypass elected representatives,” he added.