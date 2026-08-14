Andrija Živković Siblings: Getting to Know Andrijana Živković

Andrija Živković is a Serbian professional footballer born on 11 July 1996 in Niš, Serbia.

He plays as a winger, primarily known for his pace, dribbling, crossing ability, and left-footed technique.

He currently features for Super League Greece club PAOK Thessaloniki, where he wears the number 14 shirt, and represents the Serbia national team.

Živković holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to appear for Serbia’s senior side and the youngest captain in Partizan Belgrade’s history.

He rose through the ranks from local Niš clubs to become a key figure in Serbian and Greek football.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Andrija has one known sibling, a sister named Andrijana Živković.

The two have been pictured together at public appearances, such as celebrating his accomplishments with the Serbian U-20 national team.

She is remembered as highly athletic herself; those familiar with the family note that the siblings shared a strong footballing talent.

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Career

Živković began his youth career at Nacional Niš before joining Partizan Belgrade’s academy in 2009. He made his senior debut for Partizan in 2013 and quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

In March 2014, at just 17 years, seven months, and 18 days old, he became the club’s youngest-ever captain.

During his time at Partizan he contributed to two Serbian SuperLiga titles and a Serbian Cup win, scoring regularly and showing leadership beyond his years.

In July 2016 he transferred to Portuguese giants Benfica on a free transfer after a contract dispute with Partizan.

Over four seasons in Lisbon he made dozens of appearances, helping the side claim two Primeira Liga titles and a Taça de Portugal, though his playing time was often limited by competition for places.

In September 2020 Živković joined PAOK Thessaloniki.

He quickly became a cornerstone of the team, delivering consistent performances in the Super League Greece and European competitions.

He has scored and assisted prolifically, helping PAOK win the Greek Cup in 2020–21 and the Super League title in 2023–24.

On the international stage, Živković debuted for Serbia’s senior team on 11 October 2013 against Japan at the age of 17 years and 92 days, becoming the youngest player in the nation’s history.

He was a standout member of the Serbia under-20 side that won the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He has since earned more than 60 senior caps and participated in major tournaments including the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and UEFA Euro 2024.

Accolades

Živković’s honours include two Serbian SuperLiga titles (2012–13, 2014–15) and the Serbian Cup (2015–16) with Partizan; two Primeira Liga titles (2016–17, 2018–19) and the Taça de Portugal (2016–17) with Benfica; and the Greek Cup (2020–21) plus the Super League Greece title (2023–24) with PAOK.

With Serbia he claimed the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup gold medal.

Individually he has been named Sportsperson of the Year of Niš (2015), Super League Greece PAOK Player of the Season (2020–21), and PAOK Player of the Season (2023–24), along with multiple Player of the Month awards at the club.