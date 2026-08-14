Lutsharel Geertruida Siblings: Meet Luthgarmine Geertruida

Lutsharel Emiliano Geertruida is a Dutch professional footballer born on 18 July 2000 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Of Curaçaoan descent through his parents, he primarily plays as a right-back and can also feature as a centre-back or defensive midfielder.

Geertruida developed as a local talent from Rotterdam-Zuid, close to Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium.

He currently plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, with a loan spell at Sunderland in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season, and represents the Netherlands national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Lutsharel has one sibling, an older sister named Luthgarmine Geertruida, who is approximately ten years his senior.

Luthgarmine has publicly recalled her younger brother as a gentle, cheerful, and well-behaved child who rarely caused trouble.

Also Read: Jonny Gray Siblings: All About Megan and Richie Gray

Career

Geertruida began his football journey at local clubs Overmaas Rotterdam and Spartaan ’20 before joining Sparta Rotterdam’s youth academy around age nine.

In 2012 he moved to Feyenoord’s youth setup at Sportcomplex Varkenoord.

He made his senior debut for Feyenoord in the 2017-18 season and gradually established himself, becoming a regular from the 2019-20 campaign onward, particularly at right-back.

He contributed significantly during successful periods under coaches including Arne Slot, helping the team reach the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final and secure major domestic honours.

In August 2024 he transferred to RB Leipzig for a fee reported around €20 million on a multi-year contract.

After a period in the Bundesliga, he joined Sunderland on a season-long loan in September 2025.

Internationally, he progressed through Netherlands youth teams (including U17, U19, and U21 levels, with participation in the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship) before earning his senior debut in March 2023.

He has since featured in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers and the tournament itself, as well as subsequent campaigns including preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Accolades

With Feyenoord, Geertruida won the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season, the KNVB Cup in 2017-18 and 2023-24, and the Johan Cruyff Shield (Dutch Super Cup) in 2018 and 2024.

He was also a runner-up in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

On an individual level, he earned Eredivisie Talent of the Month awards (including September 2020 and January 2021) and multiple selections to the Eredivisie Team of the Month across several seasons.

He was named to the UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season for 2021-22.