Lawyers warn of escalating political violence ahead of 2027 elections

Kenya’s leading legal organisations have raised the alarm over what they describe as escalating threats to constitutional democracy ahead of the 2027 General Election, citing growing political violence, hate speech, intimidation and sexual and gender-based violence.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), East Africa Law Society (EALS), Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) and the Kenyan Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ-Kenya) issued a joint statement during the LSK Annual Conference 2026, warning that political “goonism” and impunity risk undermining the country’s electoral processes.

The organisations said recent incidents point to a worrying pattern of politically motivated violence that requires urgent intervention by state agencies.

They cited the violent disruption of a civic forum at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on June 12, the attempted attack on St Stephen’s Cathedral in Kisumu on July 12, the fatal violence in Keumbu on July 3 that left one person dead, and alleged intimidation and violence against voters during the Ol Kalou by-election on July 16.

They also raised concern over reported threats of violence ahead of political rallies in Homa Bay.

The lawyers warned that failure to address the incidents decisively could normalise violence and intimidation as instruments of political competition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Impunity” was identified as one of the major factors sustaining politically motivated violence.

The legal organisations accused authorities of selectively referring hate-speech cases for prosecution and allowing some cases to stall, while organisers and financiers of criminal gangs allegedly remain beyond the reach of investigations.

They further raised concerns over the lack of specialised, survivor-centred mechanisms for reporting and investigating sexual and gender-based violence, as well as allegations of police involvement in attacks against civilians.

The organisations called on the National Police Service, National Intelligence Service and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to move beyond targeting individuals at the bottom of political violence networks.

They urged authorities to investigate and prosecute people who organise, finance, recruit, facilitate or benefit from political violence and SGBV, irrespective of their political status or connections.

The lawyers also reminded Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Mulele Ingonga of his constitutional mandate under Article 157 to exercise prosecutorial powers independently and without fear, favour, bias or prejudice.

They called on the ODPP to use its powers to direct investigations by the Inspector General of the National Police Service where necessary.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja were similarly urged to ensure that policing during the electioneering period is lawful, proportionate, intelligence-led and centred on protecting citizens and their rights.

The organisations said peaceful assemblies, political activity and civic engagement must be protected rather than suppressed, warning that public confidence in security agencies would be critical to ensuring a peaceful election.

They also called on the newly constituted National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take firm action against hate speech and ethnic incitement, particularly when propagated by political leaders.

The legal profession said it would play an active role in monitoring the electoral environment, documenting violations, providing legal aid and supporting victims and survivors.

The organisations also pledged to pursue accountability through available legal avenues.

They reminded Kenyans that the Constitution protects freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association and participation in political and public affairs.

However, they warned that these rights cannot be undermined through violence, intimidation or hate speech.

The four organisations said the current situation demands urgent and coordinated action by state institutions, political actors, civil society and citizens to prevent a repeat of Kenya’s history of election-related violence.

They pledged that the legal profession would work with Kenyans towards a peaceful, free, fair and just 2027 electoral process.