Paul George Siblings: Get to Know Teiosha and Portala

Paul George is a 34-year-old American professional basketball player who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He is a nine-time NBA All-Star and six-time member of the All-NBA Team, as well as a four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team.

George was named the NBA Most Improved Player in 2013 and has won an Olympic gold medal.

He recently signed a 4-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent.

George is known for his versatility, playing small forward, power forward, and shooting guard positions and is considered one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

Siblings

Paul has two older sisters, Teiosha and Portala.

Teiosha played basketball in high school and at Pepperdine University, where she was the team’s fourth-leading scorer and helped the team reach the NCAA tournament.

She was known for her height, skill, and physical strength, and was able to dominate her brother Paul in one-on-one matchups during practice.

Portala did not play basketball, but was an athlete who played volleyball for Cal State San Bernardino.

College career

George had a successful college basketball career at Fresno State University.

He played two seasons for the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2008-2010, averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game over his college career.

George was named Second-Team All-WAC in 2009-10 after averaging 20.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

He finished his college career with 974 total points, ranking 33rd on Fresno State’s all-time scoring list.

George shot 44.7% from the field, 39.6% from 3-point range, and 80.3% from the free throw line in his two seasons with the Bulldogs.

He helped lead Fresno State to a 29-34 record over his two years with the team.

NBA career

George has had an illustrious NBA career spanning over 12 seasons.

He was drafted 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2010 and earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors.

George was named NBA Most Improved Player in 2013 and made his first All-Star team that year.

He has been selected to 9 NBA All-Star teams (2013-2014, 2016-2019, 2021) and has been named to the All-NBA Team 6 times (2013-2014, 2016, 2018-2019, 2021).

George has also been selected to the NBA All-Defensive Team 4 times (2013-2014, 2016, 2019).

He won an Olympic gold medal in 2016 while representing the United States.

George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 and made the All-NBA First Team in 2019.

He was then traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 and helped them reach their first Conference Finals in 2021.

In 2024, George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent and will wear #8 as a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Over his career, George has averaged 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

He is considered one of the best two-way players in the NBA and has a total career salary of over $219 million.

Personal life

George is married to Daniela George.

They have been together since 2013 and have three children together – Olivia George, born in May 2014, Natasha George, born in November 2017 and Paul Vuk George, born in October 2021.

Daniela is a former dancer, model and businesswoman.

She co-founded the swimwear line Nude Swim in 2020 and the fashion boutique Luxe Picks in 2021.

George and Daniela got engaged in November 2020 and were married in June 2022, with a second wedding ceremony in Italy the following month.

Their children were all present at the wedding celebrations. Daniela is very supportive of George’w NBA career, regularly attending his games and celebrating his accomplishments on social media.

The couple appears to have a strong, loving relationship and family life.