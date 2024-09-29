Paul Teutul Sr.’s Net Worth

Paul Teutul Sr., the renowned American entrepreneur, reality TV personality, and founder of Orange County Choppers, has a net worth of approximately $500,000. Known for his starring role on the hit reality series “American Chopper”, Teutul built a custom motorcycle empire that skyrocketed him to fame, but also faced financial challenges later in life. His journey, filled with successes and setbacks, is one of determination, creativity, and resilience.

Paul Teutul Sr. Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth May 1, 1949 Place of Birth Yonkers, New York Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, Reality TV Personality

Early Life

Born on May 1, 1949, in Yonkers, New York, Paul Teutul Sr. grew up in Pearl River. At 18, he joined the United States Merchant Marines during the Vietnam War. After his service, he pursued his interest in motorcycles and fabrication, founding his first company, Paul’s Welding, in 1973, which later became Orange County Iron Works.

Teutul’s fabrication background laid the foundation for his custom motorcycle designs, leading to the creation of Orange County Choppers in Newburgh, New York. By blending his love of bikes with his business acumen, Paul built a brand that resonated with fans and clients alike.

Building Orange County Choppers

Paul Teutul Sr. founded Orange County Choppers (OCC), a custom motorcycle shop, in the late 1990s after a successful run with Orange County Iron Works, a fabrication company he started in the 1970s. His love for motorcycles led him to start building custom bikes, inspired by movies like Easy Rider and Hells Angels on Wheels. In 2003, his larger-than-life personality and unique designs earned him a spot on “American Chopper”, which quickly became a hit on the Discovery Channel. The show, which ran from 2003 to 2010 and returned in 2018, catapulted both Paul Sr. and his company into the national spotlight.

The success of “American Chopper” led to spin-offs like “American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior”, and “Orange County Choppers: American Made”, where family dynamics, particularly the heated relationship between Paul Sr. and his son, Paul Jr., played out dramatically on screen. Despite these challenges, Paul Sr. continued to expand his business and was involved in charity efforts through the OCC Foundation.

Bankruptcy

In March 2018, Teutul’s financial situation took a downturn when he filed for bankruptcy. His filings listed debts totaling $1,070,893 against assets of $1,801,729. He reported earning $15,000 per month from his work as a steel fabricator, but his monthly expenses neared $12,600. Despite these financial challenges, his attorney described the bankruptcy as a proactive move to manage his financial obligations.

Paul Teutul Sr.Relationships

Paul Teutul Sr. has been married twice and has four children. He married Paula Teutul in 1969, and they had three sons—Paul Jr., Michael, and Daniel, and a daughter, Cristin. His relationship with Paul Jr. was a key storyline in “American Chopper,” especially their business conflicts. He married Beth Dillon in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2015. Paul has been in a relationship with Joan Bulger-Kay since 2011.

Teutul is known for his numerous tattoos, including one that reads “OCC New York”, reflecting his pride in his business. Beyond the world of custom bikes, he is close friends with Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live, and has made appearances in various media, including Nickelback’s “Rockstar” music video.

Real Estate

In recent years, Teutul has faced several legal battles. In 2017, his business partner, Thomas Derbyshire, sued him over financial mismanagement during the production of “Orange County Choppers: American Made.” Paul was also sued by JTM Motorsports for failing to uphold a promotion deal involving work on his Corvette.

In 2019, Paul sold his New York mansion for $1.9 million, marking the end of an era for his iconic residence, which sat on 38 acres of land. Despite financial and legal hurdles, Paul Sr. continues to move forward, having opened the OCC Road House and Museum in Pinellas Park, Florida in 2021.

