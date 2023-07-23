Pauline Njoroge, Two Others Arrested for Drug Possession – Police

Jubilee party official Pauline Njoroge was arrested for allegedly being in possession of narcotics, the police have said.

A report filed at Watamu Police Station claims that Njoroge was in possession of tablets suspected to be narcotics when she and two others were nabbed.

The blogger was apprehended alongside two other occupants of a car they were using on Saturday.

The police said that upon searching the vehicle, they discovered alleged drugs.

“At around 1630 hours, officers from DCI Kilifi county while tracing for one Pauline Njoroge, intercepted a motor vehicle along Watamu Jacaranda road and upon search from the vehicle, four rolls of dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs were recovered,” the police report read.

The other suspects are; Jane Mwangi Nduta and Emanze Jilani, the driver.

The search was then extended to a house Njoroge and Nduta had booked. Here, the police discovered more drugs.

“A further search was conducted at their residence at Mawe Zuri resort house number Tatu which was occupied by Jane Mwangi and a clear container containing ten (10) tablets suspected to be narcotic substances was recovered and in house number Nne which was occupied by Pauline Njoki Njoroge, a clear container containing 50(fifty) tablets suspected to be narcotic substances was also recovered,” the police report added.

The three are currently being held at Watamu police station pending arraignment.

“All suspects booked and placed in custody to be charged with the offence of being in possession of Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.”

