PCEA Elder Summoned to Court for Jailing on January 23

A senior man of the clothe from the PCEA Church will be committed to civil jail on January 23, 2025 should he fail to pay a Sh8.3 million loan inclusive of interest he took from Sheria SACCO over five years ago.

David Nderitu Ndumo is a man who makes meaning to the English saying, ‘A stick in time saves nine’.

This is after the original loans amounting to Sh5.8 million accrued interest and subjecting his 15 guarantors to be deducted salaries in order for Sheria SACCO to recover the loan.

The Cooperative Tribunal issued a notice of Show Cause, why he shouldn’t be committed to civil jail on January 23, 2025.

“This is to give you notice that you are to appear before this court on the 23rd day of January 2025 at 9.00 am O’clock, in the forenoon in person or by an agent duly authorized and instructed to show cause, if any, why execution should not be granted,” directed the Deputy Registrar of the Cooperative Tribunal in the show cause notice signed on December 9, 2024.

In a case 727 of 2019 of Juma Olago and 14 others, the guarantors had moved to court to seek for orders to have Ndumo forced to repay the loan or be jailed.

“My clients are glad that the tribunal has finally asked Mr Ndumo to pay or face jail,” said the guarantors’ lawyer Wambugu Wanjohi of Wambugu Law & Associates.

In April the High Court presided by Justice Asenath Ongeri issued a court injunction preventing Ndumo from being installed as the PCEA Honorary Treasurer pending the determination of this case.

But church supremos Moderator Rev. Thegu Mutahi and Rev Robert Waihenya, the Secretary General of the General Assembly defied the order an went ahead with the installation.

The two face a contempt of court charges and their case is scheduled for January 21 next year.