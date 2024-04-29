penn badgley net worth

IPenn Badgley, renowned for his roles in “Gossip Girl” and “You,” has made significant strides in the entertainment industry. Beyond his on-screen talent, Badgley’s endeavors as a producer and musician have contributed to his impressive net worth of $8 million.

Early Life

Born Penn Dayton Badgley on November 1, 1986, in Baltimore, Maryland.

He attended various schools, including St. Christopher’s School and Charles Wright Academy.

He showcased his acting skills in Seattle Children’s Theatre productions before pursuing a career in Los Angeles.

Penn Badgley Career

Pen started with voiceover work and made his on-screen debut in “Will & Grace.” He garnered attention for his role as Phillip Chancellor IV on “The Young and the Restless.”

Rose to prominence as Dan Humphrey in the hit series “Gossip Girl,” earning critical acclaim and Teen Choice Award nominations.

He has exhibited versatility in films like “John Tucker Must Die,” “Easy A,” and “Margin Call.”

Portrayed Jeff Buckley in “Greetings from Tim Buckley” and showcased his talent in indie films like “The Paper Store.”

Currently Penn is mesmerizing audiences as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series “You,” a role that earned him accolades and broad recognition.

Producer and musician

He took on a producer role for “You” during its third season, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

Penn led the band MOTHXR as the lead singer, releasing the album “Centerfold” in 2016.

Personal Life

Penn found love with Domino Kirke, tying the knot in 2017 and welcoming son James in 2020.

Committed to social causes, advocating for the Baháʼí Faith and supporting movements like Black Lives Matter and Occupy Wall Street.

Awards

He has received accolades such as the ELLE Style Award for International Star and Best Actor honors at film festivals.

Garnered multiple Teen Choice Award nominations for his role in “Gossip Girl” and received MTV Movie + TV Award and Saturn Award nominations for “You.”

Real Estate

He invested in a Brooklyn apartment in 2021, adding to his portfolio of real estate holdings.

Penn Badgley Net Worth

Penn Badgley net worth is $8 million.