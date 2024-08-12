People Living with Disabilities Request a Woman to be Appointed as CS

A section of people living with disabilities Monday asked President William Ruto to appoint one disabled woman to the position of Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking at the University of Nairobi during celebrations to mark youth day, the disabled through the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Disabled Persons of Kenya (UDPK) Sally Nduta said the position of the CS for gender should be given to a disabled woman.

She added the constitution offers a powerful framework on the inclusion of persons with disabilities in governance and decision making.

“The Constitution addresses inclusivity by providing for appointment of persons with disabilities in public office as well as their representation in parliament and county assemblies,” said Nduta.

She said the institutional arrangements are anchored in Article 54 (2) of the Constitution which obligates the state to ensure that at least five percent of elective and appointive positions are held by disabled people.

Nduta added at least 10 percent of Kenyans have disabilities and that many of them remain highly marginalized and facing numerous barriers to service provision that affects their participation in society just like other people.

She said that to ensure the needs of persons with disabilities are addressed and to construct an inclusive culture where disability inclusion becomes a norm, sufficient representation must be from persons with disabilities across the governance structure.

According to her the representation of governance by the disabled persons should be from the cabinet level, principal secretaries and to other governance positions in the country.

“A Cabinet Secretary with disabilities in the highest spaces of decision making in the country will be able to advise on matters of inclusion and accessibility to people living with disabilities,” said the CEO.

She named some of the women living with disabilities and who could be appointed to the cabinet to fill the vacant post of gender cabinet secretary as former Principal Secretary Josephat Mukobe, Regina Chumba, Jemima Kutata, Penny Kaburu, Alice Munala, Rahab Siranga, Mildred Imino and Faith Njahira Wangare.

“Indeed a nation is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable members.Governance and decision making are incomplete without the face of persons with disabilities,” remarked Nduta.