Pete Carroll Siblings: Meet Jim and John Carroll

Peter Clay Carroll, born September 15, 1951, is an American football executive and former coach, currently serving as an advisor for the Seattle Seahawks.

He was head coach at USC from 2001 to 2009, leading the team to two AP National Championships.

Carroll coached the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023, achieving significant success including a Super Bowl victory in 2014.

Known for his unique leadership style that emphasizes compassion and connection with players, he is one of only three coaches to win both a college national championship and a Super Bowl.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Pete has two siblings, namely Jim Carroll and John Carroll.

Both brothers have been supportive of his career in football, though they are not as publicly prominent as Pete.

Carroll himself has emphasized the importance of family throughout his life and career, often reflecting on the support he received from them as he navigated his coaching journey.

Career

Carroll began his coaching journey in the NFL as the defensive backs coach for the New York Jets in 1994, where he was later promoted to head coach.

However, his tenure with the Jets was challenging, culminating in a 6-10 record.

He then moved on to the New England Patriots, serving as head coach from 1997 to 1999.

During this period, Carroll achieved a record of 27-21 but struggled to lead the team to the playoffs, ultimately resulting in his dismissal after the 1999 season.

Carroll found significant success when he took over as head coach at the University of Southern California (USC) in 2001.

He revitalized the program, transforming it into a national powerhouse known for its strong performances and competitive spirit.

Under his leadership, USC won two AP National Championships in 2003 and 2004 and made seven consecutive BCS bowl game appearances from 2002 to 2008.

Carroll’s coaching style emphasized player development, discipline, and a positive team culture, which contributed to the emergence of several future NFL stars, including Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Troy Polamalu.

In 2010, Carroll returned to the NFL as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

He quickly established a competitive team that became known for its strong defense, particularly through the formation of the “Legion of Boom,” a formidable defensive unit that dominated opponents.

The pinnacle of his Seahawks career came in 2014 when he led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos, winning decisively with a score of 43-8.

This victory marked Seattle’s first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Carroll continued to guide the Seahawks to multiple playoff appearances and another Super Bowl appearance in 2015, where they faced off against the New England Patriots in a dramatic finish.

Carroll is well-known for his unique coaching philosophy that emphasizes positivity, trust, and communication.

He believes in building strong relationships with players and fostering a supportive environment that encourages growth.

Central to his approach is the “Always Compete” philosophy, which motivates players to strive for improvement both individually and within their teams.

Additionally, Carroll has demonstrated an ability to adapt his strategies over time, incorporating new trends in both offensive and defensive play while maintaining a strong foundation in football fundamentals.

Accolades

Carroll has received numerous accolades throughout his distinguished coaching career.

During his time at USC from 2001 to 2009, he compiled a remarkable record of 96-19, achieving an 83.5% winning percentage, which ranks among the highest for any Division I coach.

His teams were consistently successful, with USC winning two national championships and producing three Heisman Trophy winners within a four-year span, making it the first school to achieve this feat.

Carroll’s coaching prowess earned him several prestigious awards, including the American Football Coaches Association Division I-A Coach of the Year and the Home Depot National Coach of the Year in 2003.

He was also named Pac-10 Coach of the Year multiple times and recognized as the top coach in the nation by various outlets in 2005.

His legacy includes coaching 34 All-American first teamers and producing 53 NFL draft picks, including notable first-round selections like Carson Palmer and Reggie Bush.

In the NFL, Carroll led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory in 2014 and was recognized for his innovative strategies and player development philosophy.