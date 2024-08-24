Peter DeLuise Siblings: Get to Know Michael and David DeLuise

Peter John DeLuise, born on November 6, 1966, in New York City, is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter.

He gained fame for his role as Officer Doug Penhall in 21 Jump Street and has directed and produced numerous episodes of the Stargate franchise.

DeLuise is the son of actors Dom DeLuise and Carol Arthur, and he has two brothers, Michael and David, who are also in the entertainment industry.

He has been married to Anne Marie Loder since 2002 and has one child.

Siblings

Peter has two siblings, namely Michael DeLuise and David DeLuise, both of whom are also actors.

Michael, born on March 2, 1962, in New York City, appeared in several films and TV shows, including 21 Jump Street, where he played Officer Doug Penhall’s younger brother.

He has also directed episodes of various TV series. David DeLuise, the youngest of the three brothers, was born on November 11, 1971, in Los Angeles, California.

He followed in his family’s footsteps and pursued a career in acting and directing.

David is notable for his role as Jerry Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place and has directed episodes of TV shows such as Wizards of Waverly Place and Raven’s Home.

All three DeLuise brothers come from a family with a strong entertainment background.

Their father, Dom DeLuise, was a well-known actor, comedian, film director, producer, TV personality and chef, while their mother, Carol Arthur, was also an actress.

Career

DeLuise began his acting career in 1979 with a role in the film Hot Stuff.

He gained widespread recognition for his role as Officer Doug Penhall in the popular TV series 21 Jump Street, where he starred alongside Johnny Depp, who played his partner, Officer Tom Hanson.

Also Read: Marshall Allman Siblings: Getting to Know David Allman

His brother Michael later joined the cast in the fifth season, playing Peter’s younger brother.

DeLuise made guest appearances on various TV shows, including The Facts of Life, Booker, Friends, Supernatural, Highlander: The Series, and Stargate SG-1.

He is also known for his role as Dagwood on the sci-fi series SeaQuest DSV.

In 1997, DeLuise began working on the Stargate SG-1 series as a producer, writer, director, and creative consultant.

He has directed episodes of the Stargate spin-offs Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe.

His father made a guest appearance in the Stargate SG-1 episode Urgo, which Peter directed.

DeLuise has also directed the CBC series jPod based on the Douglas Coupland novel and the fantasy film Beyond Sherwood Forest.

DeLuise has demonstrated his versatility as an actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, leaving a lasting impact on both television and film.

He made a cameo appearance alongside Johnny Depp in the 2012 film adaptation of 21 Jump Street, showcasing his continued involvement in the franchise that launched his career.

Personal life

DeLuise is married to actress Anne Marie Loder, whom he wed on June 7, 2002.

Together, they have one child, Jake Dominick DeLuise. Prior to this marriage, Peter was married to Gina Nemo from 1988 until their divorce in 1992.

Anne Marie DeLuise, originally Anne Marie Loder, is known for her roles in various television series and films, including Stargate SG-1 and Higher Ground.

She has also received recognition for her work, including a Leo Award in 2015.