Peter Frampton Net Worth

Peter Frampton, an English rock musician and guitarist, boasts an impressive net worth of $20 million. He rose to fame with bands like Humble Pie and The Herd before achieving solo stardom. Frampton is best known for his breakthrough solo album Frampton Comes Alive!, which sold over 16 million copies, making it the best-selling live rock album until 1998. Hits like “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like I Do?” and “Show Me the Way” dominated American charts in the mid-1970s, securing his place in rock history.

However, by the end of the 1970s, Frampton’s popularity waned, worsened by a near-fatal car accident. Despite these challenges, he continued to record sporadically throughout the ’80s, releasing albums such as Breaking All The Rules (1981), The Art of Control (1982), and Premonition (1986). His career saw a resurgence when he toured with David Bowie, a longtime friend, in 1987.

Early Life

Born on April 22, 1950, in Beckenham, Kent, England, Peter Frampton was introduced to music early on. At age seven, he discovered a banjo ukulele in his grandmother’s attic, teaching himself to play. He soon added guitar and piano to his repertoire and started taking music lessons by age eight. His formal education took place at Bromley Technical School, where his father was a teacher and head of the art department.

Musical Career

Peter’s early musical ventures began with bands like The Little Ravens and George & The Dragons, where he performed alongside his schoolmate, David Bowie. By the age of 16, Frampton found success as the lead guitarist and singer for The Herd, where he gained fame as the “Face of 1968” by Rave magazine. He later fronted Humble Pie alongside Steve Marriott of Small Faces before embarking on a solo career.

Frampton’s initial solo albums did not find major commercial success until the release of his 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, which became a rock phenomenon. The album held the distinction of being the best-selling live rock album for years and is now certified eight times platinum. Rolling Stone even ranked it among the top live albums of all time.

His next album, I’m In You (1977), went platinum but couldn’t replicate the success of Frampton Comes Alive!. He then faced setbacks, including a poorly received film role in Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and a severe car accident in 1978.

Despite personal and professional challenges, Peter Frampton made a strong comeback in the 1980s. Notable albums during this period include Frampton Comes Alive! II (1995), Now (2003), and Fingerprints (2006), the latter of which earned him a Grammy Award.

Recognition

Peter Frampton continued to release albums into the 2000s, with his 2019 release All Blues debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart. Although his farewell tour, scheduled for 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his impact on rock music remains undeniable. In 2016, Frampton was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

Personal Life

Frampton has been married three times and has three children. His marriages include Mary Lovett (1972–1976), Barbara Gold (1983–1993), and Tina Elfers (1996–2011).

