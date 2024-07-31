What Is Blanket Jackson’s Net Worth?

Blanket Jackson, also known as Bigi Jackson, has a net worth of $150 million. He is the third child of the late musical legend Michael Jackson, with two older half-siblings, Paris Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson. Blanket, who gained public attention as a child when Michael held him over a balcony in Berlin in 2002, has since pursued a private life, including working as an associate producer on the 2013 film “Kingdom Come.” In 2015, he changed his name from Blanket to Bigi.

Inheritance

According to Michael Jackson’s will, his estate was divided with 40% going to his mother, Katherine Jackson, and 40% to his three children. The remaining 20% was designated for various children’s charities. Upon Katherine’s death, her share will be distributed among Michael’s children, giving each child a 26.7% share of the estate.

At the time of Michael’s death in 2009, his estate was $500 million in debt. However, through the efforts of estate lawyers John Branca and John McClain, the estate has generated over $2 billion. Notable transactions include the 2016 sale of Michael’s 50% share in the Sony/ATV music catalog for $750 million and the 2024 sale of a 50% stake in Michael’s Mijac Music company for $600 million. These deals significantly increased the estate’s value, allowing the children and other beneficiaries to receive substantial inheritances.

Early Life

Blanket Jackson was born Prince Michael Jackson II on February 21, 2002, in La Mesa, California. He is the son of Michael Jackson and a surrogate mother whose identity remains private. Raised at the famous Neverland Ranch in Santa Barbara County, he grew up with his half-siblings Prince and Paris Jackson. Blanket’s godmother was Elizabeth Taylor, and his godfather is Macaulay Culkin.

In June 2009, Blanket was just seven years old when Michael Jackson passed away. Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, took custody of him and his siblings, in line with Michael’s wishes. In 2012, Katherine shared custody with their cousin TJ Jackson, and in 2017, Katherine relinquished full custody of Bigi to TJ as she aged.

Michael nicknamed his youngest child “Blanket” to signify enveloping someone with love. The nickname gained public attention when Michael dangled him from a hotel balcony in Germany, an act he later apologized for, calling it “a terrible mistake.”

Blanket Jackson Career

Bigi Jackson worked as an associate producer on the 2013 film “Kingdom Come,” which earned six nominations at the 2014 Long Beach International Film Festival, winning Best Actor. He has appeared in several television specials and series, including “Living with Michael Jackson: A Tonight Special” (2003), “The Oprah Winfrey Show” (2010), “The X Factor” (2011), “Life with La Toya” (2014), and “The Jacksons: Next Generation” (2015).

Personal Life

In 2021, Bigi and his siblings hosted a “Thriller Night” benefit for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, co-founded by Prince Jackson. The foundation aims to improve the lives of young people in Greater Los Angeles. During the event, Bigi gave a rare interview on “Good Morning Britain,” discussing the importance of addressing climate change.

Real Estate

In 2020, Bigi Jackson purchased a 6,382 square foot home in Calabasas, California, for $2.6 million. The property features six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms and is located in a secure, guard-gated community.

