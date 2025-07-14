Petrol up by Sh8.99, diesel Sh8.67, kerosene Sh9.65 in latest review

Super petrol, diesel, and kerosene prices have gone up by Sh8.99, Sh8.67 and Sh9.65 per litre, respectively, in the latest Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) review announced on Monday.

The new prices from July 15 through August 14 will see a litre of super petrol go for Sh186.31 in Nairobi, while diesel will sell at Sh171.58.

Kerosene will meanwhile cost Sh156.58 a litre in the capital, the review shows.

“The average landed cost of imported super petrol increased by 6.45% from US$590.24 per cubic metre in May 2025 to US$628.30 per cubic metre in June 2025; diesel increased by 6.27% from US$580.23 per cubic metre to US$616.59 per cubic metre while kerosene increased by 6.95% from US$569.00 per cubic metre to US$608.54 per cubic metre over the same period,” EPRA Director-General Daniel Bargoria said.

Officials said the recent disruption in the Strait of Hormuz was to blame for the rise.

Freight costs increases have had an impact as shipping lines reacted to the recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway located between Iran and Oman, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

It is a vital chokepoint for global oil and natural gas trade, with approximately 20 percent of global oil consumption and 20 per cent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade passing through it daily.

This adds up to the pressure that has been created by the Yemen-backed Houthi Rebels in the Red Sea, which saw a temporary suspension of shipments by some oil giants through the affected rout, influencing fuel prices.

Additionally, the misplacement of ships and containers have also led to congestion at ports including the Port of Mombasa, causing delays demurrage charges.