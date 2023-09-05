Photo Of Missing Russian General in Moscow Emerges Amid Speculation

A photograph circulating on social media has raised questions about the whereabouts of Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who has not been seen in public since a mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group in June.

Speculation has surrounded Gen Surovikin, who was reportedly close to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, that he may be under investigation for possible complicity in the mutiny.

The image purports to show Gen Surovikin in Moscow, alive, healthy, and at home with his family.

Well-known Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak shared the photo on Telegram, captioning it, “General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today.”

However, the authenticity of the photo has not been independently verified by the BBC. In the image, a man, presumably Gen Surovikin, is seen wearing sunglasses and walking arm in arm with a woman who resembles his wife, Anna.

Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov also commented on Gen Surovikin’s status on Telegram, stating, “General Surovikin is at home with his family. He is on leave and available to the defence ministry.”

The mutiny by Wagner’s mercenaries occurred in late June, during which they briefly threatened to march on Moscow.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, and nine others died in a plane crash near Moscow on August 23, leading to widespread speculation about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Prigozhin had been described by many as a “dead man walking” following the failed mutiny.

Gen Surovikin had last been publicly seen in a video during the mutiny, where he urged the Wagner forces to halt their actions.

Although media reports had suggested he was arrested shortly after, there has been no official confirmation regarding his location or status.

Gen Surovikin had been appointed to lead Russian forces in Ukraine in October but was removed from this position three months later.

He had gained a reputation for his tough approach during Russian operations in Syria, earning him the moniker “General Armageddon.” The emergence of this photograph has added to the intrigue surrounding his recent absence from the public eye.

