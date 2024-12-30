PHOTOS: Protests Erupt in Nairobi Over Abductions

Protests have started in Nairobi following the surge in abductions and enforced disappearances across the country.

A group of protesters gathered outside Aga Khan Walk were disbursed using teargas.

Dozens of police officers are deployed to monitor the planned protests.

At around noon, police riding horses were seen to contain the situation.

Police said they were ordered not to disrupt marches unless instructed to do so, amid concerns that officers might mishandle the situation.

By 9 a.m., only a few protesters were visible on the streets of Nairobi.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the situation was being closely monitored. He noted that the protests had minimal impact, with fewer people in the city due to the ongoing festive season.

Human rights organizations, lobby groups, youth, and survivors of this year’s abductions had announced that protests would continue nationwide in all 47 counties.

The protesters are demanding the release of those believed to have been abducted, an end to arbitrary arrests, and a response to the demands raised by Generation Z earlier this year.

The recent rise in abductions, with over 10 recorded in December and more than 80 throughout 2024, has sparked widespread outrage. Despite government denials, human rights groups, victims, and youth activists are calling for urgent action.

The protest organizers have vowed to mobilize Kenyans across all 47 counties and the diaspora to demand thorough investigations into the abductions.

In response, the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mulele Ingonga, has ordered a probe into the matter. He has directed the police to provide an update on the investigations by January 1, 2025, emphasizing the state’s responsibility to protect citizens’ rights to life, freedom, and security as outlined in Kenya’s Constitution.

Ingonga also directed the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations into the reported abductions and forced disappearances within three days. The DPP highlighted cases involving individuals like Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, and cartoonist Gideon Kibet, among others.

The protests come days after President William Ruto addressed the growing concerns over abductions, promising to take action to restore public trust in national security. He urged parents to play a leading role in protecting their children and maintaining peace.

“We all want to walk together. Our children are a blessing, and parents should take care of them while the government does its part,” Ruto said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also called for swift action, urging the government to bring those responsible for the abductions to justice.

“The cases of young people being arrested, tortured, and handcuffed should stop. Those responsible must be arrested,” Odinga said.