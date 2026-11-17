The Physiotherapy Council of Kenya (PCK) has advertised six job vacancies, inviting qualified candidates to apply for various positions within the institution.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the council said it is seeking to recruit a Physiotherapy Regulation Officer, Physiotherapy Regulation Assistant, Corporate Communication Officer, Legal Officer, Planning Officer and Office Administrator.

PCK said successful candidates will be engaged on one-year contracts.

“Other terms and conditions of service shall be guided by the provisions of the approved Human Resource Instruments for Physiotherapy Council,” the council said.

Interested and qualified applicants are required to submit their applications online through the council’s recruitment portal.

Applicants must upload all relevant testimonials and supporting documents as specified in the recruitment portal.

The application deadline is Monday, December 7, 2026, at 11.59 pm East Africa Time (EAT).

Candidates seeking more information about the vacancies, job requirements and application procedures have been advised to visit the Physiotherapy Council of Kenya’s official website.