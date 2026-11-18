Picabo Street, born on April 3, 1971, in Triumph, Idaho, is a retired American alpine ski racer best known for her dominance in the speed events of downhill and Super-G during the 1990s.

Raised near the renowned Sun Valley ski area, she became one of the most successful and popular American female skiers of her era, celebrated for her aggressive style, resilience after major injuries, and charismatic personality.

After retiring from competition she has worked as a motivational speaker, television commentator, and advocate while raising her family.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Picabo is the daughter of Roland “Stubby” Street, a stonemason, and Dee Street, a music teacher.

Her parents, described as free-spirited and countercultural, initially registered her simply as “Baby Girl” on her birth certificate and allowed her to choose her own name later; she was named after the nearby Idaho town of Picabo.

She has an older brother, Roland Street Jr., who is one year her senior.

Career

Street began skiing at a young age in the Sun Valley area and joined the U.S. Ski Team at 17. She specialized in the high-speed disciplines of downhill and Super-G.

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At the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer she won silver in the downhill.

She then claimed the World Cup downhill season titles in both 1995 and 1996, becoming the first American woman to win a World Cup speed-event crystal globe, and added a gold medal in downhill plus a bronze in Super-G at the 1996 World Championships.

After recovering from serious knee injuries sustained in 1998, she returned to win gold in the Super-G at the 1998 Nagano Olympics by the narrowest margin in Olympic alpine history, just one-hundredth of a second.

She competed in a third Olympics in 2002 in Salt Lake City before retiring.

Accolades

Street’s major honors include an Olympic gold medal in Super-G (1998) and silver in downhill (1994), a World Championship gold in downhill (1996), and two consecutive World Cup downhill season titles (1995 and 1996).

She recorded nine World Cup race victories, all in downhill. She was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and the National Ski Hall of Fame.

Her 1998 Olympic Super-G win remains one of the closest finishes in the history of Olympic alpine skiing.