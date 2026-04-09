PICS: Taylor Swift Steps Out in New York as Wedding Preparations with Travis Kelce Heat Up

Global pop star Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying a night out in New York City as reports suggest her wedding preparations are underway.

The singer was seen walking through the city alongside close friend Ashley Avignone and comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Swift turned heads in an elegant ivory skirt paired with a black top and heels, completing her look with a black Dior handbag.

The outing comes months after Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce in August 2025. The couple is widely expected to tie the knot later this year.

The pair have continued to show public support for each other in recent months. During her acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift gave a heartfelt nod to her fiancé while accepting the Best Pop Album award for her project, The Life of a Showgirl.

She shared that the album reflected how “happy, confident, and free” she feels, attributing that to her relationship with Kelce.