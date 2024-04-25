fbpx
    EAST AFRICA

    Pictures: Deadly floods wreak havoc in Kenya’s capital

    Linda Amiani
    Residents of Mathare slum stand next to their houses destroyed by floods. [Simon Maina/AFP]

    East Africa has been lashed by relentless downpours in recent weeks, as El Nino exacerbates the seasonal rainfall.

    Storms and flash floods turned roads into gushing rivers and swamped homes with waist-high muddy water across the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, killing at least 10 people.

    The East Africa region has been lashed by relentless downpours in recent weeks, as the El Nino weather pattern exacerbates the seasonal rainfall.

    Across Nairobi, vehicles were stranded in the deluge and people waded through floodwaters in slum areas to reach safety.

    According to the Nairobi county governor’s office, an estimated 60,000 people, mostly women and children, have been “severely affected” by the floods.

    The Kenya Meteorological Department warned that “heavy to very heavy” rainfall was forecast in various parts of the country until May.

    In one incident on Wednesday, police fired tear gas to disperse angry residents who had blocked a main highway with long queues of cars calling for government action over the floods.

    Pedestrians hang off the back of a bus to avoid having to wade across a flooded section of a road in Nairobi. [Tony Karumba/AFP]
    Kenya Railways announced it was temporarily suspending commuter train services, while the roads authority said four roads in the capital had been partly closed.

    Homes were engulfed in the sprawling Nairobi slum of Mathare, where residents took to rooftops to save their lives and belongings.

    Residents of Mathare use a handcart to carry salvaged goods after their homes were destroyed following heavy downpours. [Simon Maina/AFP]
    The Red Cross said the Athi River, the second longest in Kenya that runs south of Nairobi to the Indian Ocean, had burst its banks, blocking roads and leaving residents stranded.

    In central Nairobi, where many government offices and the parliament are based, a main avenue was blocked by fallen trees.

    Elsewhere in the region, nearly 100,000 people have been displaced in Burundi, while at least 58 people have died in Tanzania and several thousand made homeless.

    El Nino often has devastating consequences in East Africa, a region already hit by repeated climate shocks.

    According to the Nairobi county governor’s office, an estimated 60,000 people, mostly women and children, have been ‘severely affected’ by the floods. [Simon Maina/AFP]
    A resident of Mathare slum tries to salvage goods from his destroyed house. [Simon Maina/AFP]
    The Kenya Meteorological Department warned that ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall was forecast in various parts of the country until May. [Simon Maina/AFP]
    El Nino often has devastating consequences in East Africa, a region already hit by repeated climate shocks. [Simon Maina/AFP]
    Residents of Mathare slum stand next to the body of an elderly woman who died after her house was flooded. [Simon Maina/AFP]
    By Agencies.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Pictures: Deadly floods wreak havoc in Kenya’s capital

     

