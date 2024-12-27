Please release my sons, mother of Kibet Bull pleads

The mother of two abducted brothers is pleading with the government to release her sons.

The two are missing for close to a week now after their abduction by state agents.

Police have however denied the claims.

Caroline Mutai, mother of cartoonist Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull and Rony Kiplagat says her family has been living in agony since the two were taken just before Christmas.

The mother says she is staring at a missed chance for higher education for Kibet, who was set to fly abroad for studies.

The cartoonist was set to join a team of about twenty other young people for further studies in Israel on December 27.

Caroline said this opportunity did not come cheap or easy.

“There are others in the airport waiting to leave. I took a Ksh.200k loan so that he studies,” shares Caroline.

The distraught mother now wants the government to come clean about the whereabouts of her two children.

“Please, government, give me my children.”

Just a day before celebrating Christmas her 23-year-old son Kibet was abducted after visiting the office of Busia Senator Okiya Omtata here in the capital.

Few days prior to Kibet’s abduction, her other son, Rony Kiplagat also went missing.

“I have been hospitalized because of high blood pressure,” says the heartbroken mother.

Kibet Bull, also known for his ‘Yoko’ moniker on X has been critical of the government through art.

The cartoonist, a student at Egerton University in Nakuru, is well known for sharing silhouette images with characters of President Ruto’s likeness.

He has also shared images depicting other leaders from the executive and judiciary.

His popular images have been used by those who are critical of the government. His mother says he was unaware of his son’s activity online.

“If I knew he was involved with such things. I would have told him to tone down,” she said.

Not knowing the whereabouts of her sons is undoubtedly distressing for the mother of ten, but even more troubling is the chance that the abduction of Kibet has cost her and her family.

She said her family remains hopeful that the two brothers, who form part of the growing statistics of young men who have been abducted, will be returned to her safe and sound.

This comes amid protests over the cases of abduction linked to government agencies.

President Ruto said he would end the abduction’s indicating he is aware of the same and amid protests.