Police Arrest Three Over Murder of Kabarak University Student 

Three students were Friday arrested in connection with the murder of Kabarak University nursing student, police said.

Police have also established slain student Derrick Malumasa Sabuni, 23 may have not been killed at the site where his body was found on Friday morning.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The deceased was a nursing student, police and colleagues said.

The third-year student was found with stab wounds in the stomach along the Nakuru-Mogotio road near Kampi Ya Moto trading centre.

Detectives revisited the scene where the body was found and established that the deceased may have been stabbed somewhere else and body transferred to the secondary scene.

This is because there was no blood stains nor signs of struggle at the scene, police said.

The team as well visited a bar at Kampi Ya Moto where the deceased was lastly seen.

Three suspects, all students at the university were arrested by the team as part of the probe into the murder, police said. They were all detained at Menengai Police Station pending arraignment in court on Monday January 29 for custodial orders to finalize the investigations.

His colleagues at the university told police they found him on the road, picked and rushed him to the Kabarak University health centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deceased had a serious stab wound on his stomach inflicted by a sharp object and by unknown people, police said.

Police visited the hospital and the scene as part of the probe into the murder.

The body was moved to Nakuru Municipal Annex Mortuary awaiting postmortem an further investigations.

The other students have asked security agencies to ensure justice to the deceased and enhance operations there to tame the trend.