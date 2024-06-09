Police Arrest Two, Seize Bhang Valued at Sh12 Million in Kilifi

Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives Saturday apprehended two suspected traffickers (a driver and his turnboy) and seized over 429 kilos of bhang estimated to be worth Sh12 million on the streets.

In the operation conducted jointly with their ANU Mombasa counterparts along the Mariakani-Mavueni road, the officers responded to a tip-off that a Mercedes-Benz Actros was about to become a vessel of vice, poised to transport the illicit cargo to a location shrouded in mystery.

The officers swiftly followed leads to the truck, ambushing the unsuspecting duo at an open field while flexing muscles in readiness to load seven sacks of the prohibited herb.

The 28-year-old driver and his accomplice were assisted to a police car along with the seized narcotics, and escorted to Mariakani Police Station where the truck was also detained.

Traffickers and peddlers are being warned to shun the illicit trade and consider venturing in other lawful income-generating projects before the long arm of the law catches up with them and puts them away in prison facilities.

This is the latest such seizure to be made in a series that have happened in the past months.

This follows police operations in many parts of the country targeting drug traffickers in general.

This has seen tonnes of bhang seized. Some of the drugs originate in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

Most of the narcotics are consumed in urban areas.