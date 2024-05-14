Police Arrest Varsity Student Over Suspected Murder of Faith Musembi

In Thika, authorities have detained a 25-year-old student from Tom Mboya University in relation to the tragic demise of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Faith Musembi.

David Kioko was taken into custody following initial inquiries hinting at his involvement in Faith’s death, reportedly due to suspicions of infidelity.

The victim, a first-year student at Mt. Kenya University, was discovered deceased in her rented room at Pilot Estate, Thika, by her father last week.

Lawrence Muchangi, the police chief in Thika, has verified the arrest, affirming that the suspect is presently detained for questioning.

“We have the main suspect in custody and are conducting thorough investigations. The DCIO is on that matter and the suspect will be produced in court soon,” Muchangi told Citizen Digital.

Last week, an autopsy conducted on her body indicated that she succumbed due to excessive bleeding.

The report indicated that she bled in the uterus caused by abruptio placenta (the placenta had detached itself leading to excessive bleeding).

Placental abruption occurs when the placenta detaches from the inner wall of the womb before delivery. The condition can deprive the baby of oxygen and nutrients.

Her family is demanding justice for their daughter. This is after a caller demanded ransom from them to save her life.

Police suspect she was killed or died on Wednesday night.