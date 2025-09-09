Police: At least 300 arrested in swoop on mugging in Nairobi CBD

At least 300 suspects have been arrested in Nairobi in connection a surge in muggings in the Central Business District (CBD), police announced.

This is after in recent weeks, some Nairobi residents have voiced concern on social media about rising cases of daylight muggings.

The outcry prompted joint operations by the police and the Nairobi County Government leading to the arrests.

Nairobi Central Police Commander Philemon Nyakombo however said some of the reports circulating online were exaggerated.

“We took measures to verify these reports. A few turned out to be genuine, although social media has exaggerated the situation,” Nyakombo said.

He confirmed the arrests and revealed that weapons and stolen items had been recovered.

Some of the suspects were arraigned with serious offenses including robbery with violence.

“We have arrested almost 300 suspects. Some were found with dangerous knives and concealed weapons that can cause harm. We also recovered mobile phones snatched from Kenyans in the city,” he added.

Police urged victims of muggings to record statements to ensure cases proceed smoothly in court.

Police say some of the victims never reported or make a follow up which makes it difficult for investigators to solve the crime.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also addressed the security situation, encouraging residents to use a toll-free number to report.

He said the fight on crime is a shared responsibility.

“There are those who deny that crime exists in Nairobi, but we have provided a toll-free number, 988. Send a message with your location and what you have witnessed so we can assist,” Sakaja said.

He revealed that investigations were ongoing into individuals suspected of aiding criminal activities in the CBD by tampering with electricity supply.

“Investigations are ongoing into who has been infiltrating power infrastructure in the CBD. We already have suspects. At Moi Avenue, someone had set up their own control box, supplying electricity and being paid for it. These illegal connections, which we thought were confined to slums, are now happening in the CBD,” Sakaja said.

Authorities say the arrests mark progress in the war on crime.

Some of the attackers pose as camera crew on Sundays. Police have acted by deploying tens of officers in both uniforms and civilian clothes to tame the gangs.