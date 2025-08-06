Police bust new phone heist ring in Nairobi CBD, recover dozens of stolen devices

Police officers from the Central Police Station in Nairobi arrested a key suspect linked to a notorious phone theft syndicate operating within Nairobi’s Central Business District and its surrounding areas.

The suspect identified as Victor Kimani was nabbed in the CBD while tampering with the IMEI numbers of stolen phones in an attempt to conceal their identity.

Following a brief interrogation, he led detectives to Intermark Business Centre, where two of his alleged accomplices, Marvine Wangundo and Jeremiah Njoroge, were also apprehended.

A subsequent search of the premises yielded a haul of stolen electronics, including 36 Samsung phones, 23 Vivo phones, two Nokia phones, an LG phone, one HMD phone, a Tecno phone, a Motorola phone, 6 M-Kopa Samsung phones, two M-Kopa Nokia phones, two Vivo motherboards, many of them stripped of their back covers. Also recovered were two Dell CPUs, two HP Elite CPUs and a desktop computer, among other items.

This comes amid renewed operations targeting mobile phone operators in the city.

There has been a surge in cases where suspected thugs on motorcycles are snatching mobile phones and other electronic goods from pedestrians and motorists.

Police say they are pursuing several such cases.

Meanwhile a Nanyuki High Court convicted Faith Kanoria Mwebia for the murder of her boyfriend, Daniel Mwaniki Miano.

Evidence presented in court established that the offence occurred on the night of July 5, 2020 in the Likii area of Laikipia County, where the couple engaged in a violent confrontation following an earlier dispute.

During the quarrel, Mwebia physically attacked the deceased and threatened to kill him. Hours later, Miano was found lying by the roadside with a fatal stab wound to the abdomen.

The prosecution team presented a watertight case, calling ten witnesses whose testimony detailed the chain of events leading to the fatal incident.

After a full trial, Justice A.K. Ndung’u ruled that the prosecution had proved the charge of murder beyond reasonable doubt.

Sentencing has been scheduled for September 2, 2025.