Police Chopper Deployed with Extra Personnel to Manage Traffic Flow on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

More contingents of police were Friday dispatched to help in managing traffic flow on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Other teams were sent to Mai Mahiu route where motorists were stuck on the road for hours.

This followed traffic chaos experienced on the routes as motorists and other passengers rushed upcountry for Christmas festivities.

The police on the ground said there were tens of vehicles involved in traffic chaos.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said he had ordered deployment of reinforcement teams including General Duty Police Officers from all police stations along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and dispatched a police chopper from the National Police Service Airwing to assist the Traffic Police Unit clear and ensure free flow of traffic.

“The National Police Service is further appealing to all motorists to adhere to traffic and regulations rules by observing speed limits, driving roadworthy motor vehicles and avoiding overlapping on the roads,” he said.

Police said drivers’ indiscipline was the main cause of the chaos witnessed.

Motorists and passengers using the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway and the Kamandura-Mai Mahiu Road were caught up in heavy traffic on Friday caused by a trailer accident.

The accident led to the closure of these roads, forcing some travellers to spend the night on the road.

The traffic jam persisted for a long time despite efforts by traffic police to restore normal flow.

The situation has affected many travellers heading home to celebrate the Christmas season.

Police also said trailers blocking the road had been removed.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) said there was significant congestion on the Rironi-Naivasha-Nakuru road and the Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha section.

KeNHA Director-General Kungu urged motorists to be patient, maintain lane discipline and consider alternative routes to ease congestion and enhance road safety.

“The Authority, with the support of traffic police, are at hand to give the necessary guidance and ensure smooth traffic flow so you can reach your destination safely and without delays,” said Eng Ndung’u.

The authority asked motorists to use alternative routes: Naivasha-Njabini-Olkalou-Dundori-Lanet-Nakuru; Flyover-Njabini-Olkalou-Dundori-Lanet-Nakuru; and Ngong-Suswa-Narok- Mau Narok-Nakuru.

The Nakuru-Nairobi highway is not new to heavy traffic during the festive season as it is the main route for Kenyans travelling to Western, Nyanza and Rift Valley regions.

Meanwhile, several motorists were Thursday arrested and vehicles impounded in an ongoing intensified crackdown to curb flouting of traffic rules during the festive season.

In an operation along the Dongo Kundu Bypass in Kwale County, 19 motorists were arrested and charged for violating various traffic regulations.

Offenses included failure to wear seatbelts, speeding beyond stipulated limits, operating unroadworthy vehicles, contravening insurance regulations, and using illegal PSVs.

Several PSV and commercial vehicles transporting miraa were impounded in Kirinyaga for being unroadworthy.

Security agencies have also been directed to ensure strict enforcement of vehicle roadworthiness regulations, including ensuring that all PSVs have valid road service licenses either for long-distance or commuter routes.

Authorities have also been instructed to take “heightened action against illegal and unlicensed PSVs to prevent them from operating as passenger transport vehicles.”