Police Chopper Rescues Child Marooned by Floods in Machakos 

The National Police Service (NPS) Airwing officers on Tuesday afternoon saved the life of a five-years old boy who had been marooned by surging floods in Yatta, Machakos County.

Mutuku Kioko, who was marooned by floods at Nduani in Yatta following the flooding caused by the ongoing heavy rains that have been experienced in the area.

The pilots under Captain Chief Inspector Evans Okoth, First Officer Captain Chief Inspector Loise Wangui and Flight Engineer Bernard Orimba, Superintendent of Police responded to the emergency in the flight from Wilson Airport and rescued the boy who had been left behind by his father Martin Kioko when the water level started rising.

He was safely reunited with his family.

NPS Airwing is responsible for facilitating all forms of security related aerial work by government agencies including observation, patrol, photography, aerial survey. dropping of supplies and security equipment among others.

Floods have displaced many and left others dead in the past days.

The meteorological department has warned the rains will continue in the coming days.

Those living in lower areas have been asked to evacuate.