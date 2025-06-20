Police clash with Mwiki residents during protest over brutal murder of woman, 18

Police on Friday violently dispersed a group of protesters who had blocked Mwiki-Kasarani Road to protest the brutal murder of a woman aged 18.

The badly mutilated body of the woman was found in their house in Thursday hours after her murder.

Detectives are investigating the murder.

Police said the deceased identified as Abigael Winner Wanjiku was brutally murdered by unknown people in her mother’s house on Thursday June 19.

The body was found lying naked in a pool of blood after the murder. She is believed to have been assaulted.

Her skull was broken on the forehead, police said.

The body had five stab wounds in the stomach, a cut in the neck and reat ear.

Police recovered a knife that is believed to have been used in the murder. A pan used to hit her in the head was found in the house.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

She was alone at the time of the attack and murder. Her mother was outside at a kiosk she operates when the incident happened. She said the deceased had delivered food to her and went back to their house when the assailants struck.

She returned home at 11 pm only to stumble on the body of her daughter.

She was heartbroken. Residents on Friday blocked the road there using stones and twigs while demanding justice for the murder woman.

A man is feared to have been killed in the chaos as police reacted using live bullets.

Joshua Nderitu was shot by the police during the demonstration in Kasarani, Nairobi.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are yet to make an arrest over the murder of Wanjiku.

This is the latest incident to affect a woman in a series that have shocked many.

A special team is investigating cases of murder of women in the country.