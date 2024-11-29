Police Deny Arresting Former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi After Funeral Chaos

The National Police Service has dismissed claims that former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi was arrested following a commotion during a funeral attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja clarified on Friday, November 29, that Mwathi is not under investigation and was not detained by officers.

IG Kanja stated that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Limuru has launched an investigation into the fracas at the funeral. He assured the public that those responsible for the disruption would be identified and held accountable.

Kanja also urged anyone with information regarding the incident to report to the nearest police station to aid in the probe.

The clarification came after some of DP Gachagua’s allies, including Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa, visited the DCI headquarters in Kiambu County, demanding answers about Mwathi’s alleged arrest.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 28, Senator Thang’wa claimed that Mwathi had been abducted by unidentified individuals driving a black Subaru. He also accused the government of orchestrating an attack on the Deputy President during the funeral.

“We came to the DCI to demand a swift investigation into what transpired during the funeral, where an attempt was allegedly made on the life of DP Rigathi Gachagua by hired goons,” said Thang’wa.

Hours after the press briefing, the DCI summoned Senator Thang’wa to provide information regarding the incident. According to the summon letter, the Senator was instructed to report to the Nyeri DCI headquarters to clarify the events, including the destruction of property, such as vehicles, during the fracas.